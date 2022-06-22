Family of beloved bartender allegedly killed by sex offender wants to see Mariam’s Law passed

The brother of a beloved bartender allegedly kidnapped and killed by a convicted sex offender said he is on a mission to save lives.

It’s been nearly a year since Mariam Abdulrab, 27, was found shot to death on Lakewood Ave last August in southeast Atlanta. Abdulrab was leaving the Revery VR bar where she worked and on her way to her home in Chosewood Park when she was kidnapped feet from her front door.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden talked to Abdulrab’s brother, Ali Abdulrab, who said that her murder was 100% preventable had there been a better tracking system when it came to sex offenders.

Ali Abdulrab said he is working hard with lawmakers to change the laws so nothing like what happened to his sister happens to anyone else.

“It broke my family,” Abdulrab said of his sister’s death. “She was just a ball of joy. She always had a way of making anybody feel special.”

Abdulrab said she wanted to live beyond just being a bartender.

“She was finally growing into the woman she wanted to be, and everyone around her saw that she was getting ready to live the life she wanted to live,” Abdulrab said. “It still doesn’t seem real. It’s still not easy to talk about.”

Abdulrab said he got a call from one of his sister’s best friends, saying that Mariam had been kidnapped.

Mariam Abdulrab’s boyfriend told police he saw the suspect, later identified as Demarcus Brinkley, force her inside a car at gunpoint after she pulled up outside of his house.

Her body was found hours later. Brinkley had spent seven years in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation and was considered a level 3 offender, which is the most serious.

Abdulrab said Brinkley never received a risk assessment from state officials.

“I believe what happened to my sister is preventable,” Abdulrab said.

He said he is now working with Atlanta City Councilmember Keisha Waites, who introduced Mariam’s law at Tuesday’s council meeting. Waites said she is hoping that her fellow councilmembers will vote on a resolution urging state legislators to pass it as law.

“There are currently 11,000 individuals that are sitting on the registry that haven’t been rated,” Waites said.