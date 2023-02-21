Family of Black gay teenager found dead on NYC train tracks demands answers

The family of a 19-year-old Black gay man who was found dead on train tracks in Brooklyn, New York, this month are demanding answers, and justice, in his death.

The body of Deandre Matthews was found Feb. 7 around 4 p.m. on freight train tracks near the 2200 block of Nostrand Avenue, the New York City Police Department said.

Officers who arrived to the scene said Matthews was unresponsive, with “significant burn wounds” throughout his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said he died of "gunshot wounds of the head with perforation of the skull and brain." His death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.

Danielle Matthews described her son as a “calm, silly, friendly person” who was studying criminal justice at SUNY Broome Community College in Binghamton. He liked to go by the nicknames "Dre" and "Prince."

DeAndre Matthews. (Danielle Matthews)

“He was just a beautiful soul. He was a great kid. Never had police contact. First in my family to go to college. He was amazing,” she said.

Danielle Matthews said she last heard from her son Feb. 6, when he asked to use her car. She didn't know where he was headed that night, and police said he was last seen leaving his home at 5:45 p.m.

About 2:30 a.m. Feb. 7, Danielle Matthews said her mother called her asking where her car was because it wasn’t in front of the house.

“That was the worst phone call I got in my life. I went to my window, my car was not there. I began to call my son. My son did not answer his phone," she said.

"I then located my car about 3:30 a.m. with a tracking system on my car because I have a new car. I located my car, I called the police. They came. My car was burnt and from there I knew my son was gone,” she added.

The mother said the back seat of her car was burned, with no sign of Deandre Matthews.

“My son was missing. A couple of hours later Feb. 7, that evening, is when they located my son’s body,” Matthews said.

Story continues

“This was not something we expected, never thought it was going to happen in a million years,” she said.

Danielle Matthews said she wishes she knew what led to her son's death. There were no red flags, and he never vocalized concerns about his safety, she said.

She believes his death was a hate crime possibly motivated by the fact that he was gay.

“I don’t know, but I believe it was a hate crime. Who would kill a beautiful soul like that?” she said.

Deandre Matthews’ sister, Dajanae Gillespie, also believes he may have been the victim of a hate crime.

“He was gay. And I feel as if this could’ve been a hate crime,” she told NBC New York.

“I want to know why [the killer] did it. What was the reason? DeAndre wasn’t a violent person. This wasn’t for retaliation. He wasn’t in the streets,” Gillespie added.

NYPD officials have not said if they are investigating Deandre Matthews' death as a hate crime.

Danielle Matthews believes her son’s killer will be caught, saying she has been in contact with police and “they are doing a good job.”

“Let's not give up. Let's not let Deandre’s name go in vain. I want justice for my son," she said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com