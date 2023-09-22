Family of Black Man Who Died From ‘Medieval Torture’ Receives Millions From the State of Virginia

While the suspects in the case have not been tried, the family of Irvo Otieno has received some semblance of closure.

On Tuesday, a Virginia judge approved an $8.5 million settlement for the family in their lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Virginia, Henrico County, and the Henrico County Sheriff, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Henrico County police officers first encountered Otieno on March 3 after they responded to a possible burglary and placed him under an emergency custody order. Under Virginia law, a person may be placed under an emergency custody order if there are concerns they may harm themselves or others as a result of mental illness. The officers took Otieno to a hospital, where authorities said he became “physically assaultive” towards officers. Police took him to Henrico County Jail and he was booked. He was transferred to the mental health facility in Dinwiddie County on March 14 and died during the intake process after he became “combative,” according to the state’s attorney.

Although the family of Otieno has received a form of payment, the suspects in the case are still denying any liability in his death.

In April, seven sheriff deputies and an employee at the hospital were charged with second-degree murder. They face pending trials.

