Family of Black man killed by N.C. deputies prepare to watch bodycam video

Relatives of a Black man who was fatally shot by authorities in North Carolina are planning to watch body camera video of the shooting Monday, although their attorney said "nothing's guaranteed."

The lawyer, Harry Daniels, said he was "hopeful" that relatives of Andrew Brown Jr. and their attorneys will review video Monday that shows the deadly encounter between Brown and Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.

Brown, 42, died Wednesday after deputies tried to serve a warrant for his arrest on felony drug charges, authorities have said. The circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Wayne Kendall, another family attorney, said there could be "technical issues" about who can review the video under North Carolina law. But, he said, relatives of a person killed by police are allowed by law to see video of a fatal encounter if the person's image is captured in the video.

Their attorneys are also allowed to see the video, Kendall added.

"The family is ready to see this bodycam footage," Daniels said. "We are ready."

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy S. Wooten had said he couldn't release the video without a judge's order because it had already been given to state investigators. On Saturday, Wooten pledged transparency and said he planned to ask a judge to allow the video's release.

Seven deputies who were involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting, which occurred in a residential neighborhood in Elizabeth City, prompted protests and calls to release the video. Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Friday that initial reports about Brown's death were "tragic and extremely concerning."