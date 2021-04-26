Family of Black man shot by deputy seeks release of audio

This photo provided by Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office shows Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris explaining the Body camera footage and 911 audio released late Friday, April 23, 2021, that appeared to show that a Virginia deputy mistook a cordless house phone held by a Black man for a gun before the deputy shot him repeatedly. Family members said Isaiah Brown, 32, was in intensive care with 10 bullet wounds following the shooting outside a home in Spotsylvania County, Va., early Wednesday, (Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SARAH RANKIN
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) — The family of a Black man shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy last week demanded the release of additional audio recordings related to the incident Monday and said Isaiah Brown remained in “very critical” condition.

Speaking at a news conference outside the Spotsylvania County courthouse, an attorney for Brown's family said a breakdown in communication and “grave” policing errors led to the unarmed 32-year-old health aide being shot multiple times.

“This is an incident that should never have happened,” attorney David Haynes said.

The shooting took place early Wednesday morning outside Brown's home after Brown called 911 amid a dispute with his brother, according to partial audio of the incident released Friday. That audio and body camera footage appeared to show the deputy arriving amid darkness mistook a cordless house phone Brown was holding for a gun before opening fire.

While Brown indicated at one point in his conversation with the dispatcher that he had a gun, Haynes said he made clear more than 90 seconds before the deputies arrived that he was unarmed.

“This was clearly a failure of communication between the dispatch and the officers that arrived on scene,” Haynes said.

The family has filed a formal request for audio between the dispatch center and responding deputies, he said.

Haynes also called on Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris to cease commenting about Brown's health, saying Harris had provided information that was “inaccurate” and “misleading.”

“The sheriff has reported at various times that he was only shot once, or a few times. He’s also reported that he was in a non-life-threatening condition. This is not true,” Haynes said.

Haynes said trauma surgeons at the Fredericksburg hospital treating Brown have told the family there were 10 bullets in Brown's body and two had been removed.

Brown remains on a breathing machine in “very critical" condition, Haynes said.

Virginia State Police is handling the investigation, and a special prosecutor will review the findings. The deputy is on administrative leave, Harris has said.

Maj. Troy Skebo, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in response to a request for comment that Harris would “not be making any further statements until the conclusion of the Virginia State Police’s investigation.”

All audio and video have been provided to both state police and the special prosecutor, who would authorize any additional release, Skebo wrote.

Brown's family has said the same deputy who shot Brown had given him a ride home from a gas station earlier after his car broke down.

The family is also seeking “all audio” previously recorded that evening, as well as transcriptions of all written communications, Haynes said.

The body camera video shows the deputy arriving at the scene early Wednesday morning and yelling at Brown to show his hands. The deputy orders Brown to “drop the gun” multiple times and appears to say over his radio, "He’s got a gun to his head.” The deputy then yells, “Stop walking towards me, stop walking towards me,” and, “Stop, stop!” before opening fire.

The 911 audio shows Brown was on the phone with the dispatcher at the time the deputy arrived. The dispatcher is heard telling Brown to “hold your hands up” as the sirens draw near.

Haynes said the deputies failed to properly light the situation, did not wait for backup and overreacted, likely because of a communication breakdown between dispatch and the officer.

Brown's sister, Yolanda Brown, said her brother worked as a health aide, loved children and was “the life of the party.”

“Anybody know that if you call on Isaiah, he will be there,” she said.

In brief remarks, his mother, Jennifer Brown, said, “My concern at this point is just for my son to hopefully come home alive.”

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia deputy mistook cordless house phone for gun in shooting of Black man, attorney says

    Virginia man Isaiah Brown is in intensive care after a sheriff's deputy shot him ten times outside his home early Wednesday, according to his family.

  • Black Man Shot 10 Times by White Deputy Was Holding a Phone: 911 Call

    Screenshot/NBCBefore a white Virginia sheriff’s deputy shot a Black man 10 times late Wednesday night, he told the man to drop his gun. Body-camera footage and the recording of the man’s initial call to 911, however, show he was never holding one. He had his phone in his hand, and he had told authorities so.The Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy had dropped Isaiah Brown, 32, home earlier on Wednesday night after Brown’s car had broken down miles away.But, moments later, Brown dialed 911 over a dispute with his brother that was apparently preventing him from getting back to his car. He described a heated argument in which he had asked his brother for a gun, but he notified the dispatcher that he did not have a weapon. His brother had refused his request.Brown said, “I’m about to kill my brother.”The dispatcher replied, “Don’t kill your brother.”“Alright,” said Brown.“Why would you say something like that?” asked the dispatcher.“Somebody needs to come here real quick,” said Brown.The same deputy who had dropped him home arrived back at the scene and found Brown standing on the road outside the home.The recording of Brown’s 911 call captured the confrontation, indicating that Brown was walking down the road, on a house phone, at the time. “You need to hold your hands up,” the dispatcher tell him as a siren can be heard in the background.The deputy is then captured in the 911 call and in body-cam footage shouting at Brown, “Show me your hands. Show me your hands, now. Show me your hands. Drop the gun. He’s got a gun to his head. Drop the gun now. Stop walking towards me. Stop walking towards me. Stop. Stop.” The deputy then shot Brown and continued yelling at him to put his hands up and “drop the gun.” The Spotsylvania sheriff’s office and Virginia State Police confirmed Brown was unarmed. ‘Tragic Day Here’: Deputy Fatally Shoots North Carolina Black Man While Serving Search WarrantThe officer, whose name has not been released, has been put on administrative leave, the Spotsylvania sheriff said. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting.Brown is now in intensive care being treated for 10 bullet wounds.His family’s attorney said in a statement, “It is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable. Isaiah clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived. He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself. Isaiah was on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun.”Brown’s brother, Tazmon, told NBC Washington that he thought Brown called the cops because he wanted a ride back to his car so it wouldn’t be towed.“The officer just started shooting at him for no reason. I didn’t hear a warning shot. All I heard was ‘Hands up!’ one time. And all he had was his phone, so I know he put his hands up,” Tazmon said.Protesters gathered Friday at the Spotsylvania sheriff’s office, shouting “No justice, no peace!” NBC reported.The shooting and demonstrations come on the heels of a tense week in American policing. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder Wednesday for the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in May 2020. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. The same day as the verdict, a Columbus police officer shot and killed Black 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant while she lunged at a woman with a knife.In the 24 hours after the Chauvin verdict, six people were killed by the police.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Calls intensify for video release of fatal NC shooting

    “It is time for the release of this video so justice can be served, accountability can be had.”Harry Daniels - the attorney for the family of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man who was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy days ago - called on authorities to release the body cam footage of the incident.Speaking at a news conference, Saturday, with Brown’s family - Daniels added to the pressure that’s been building ever since the shooting occurred on Wednesday."Accountability and transparency..."Brown’s aunt, Glenda Thomas:“We are all going to miss Andrew. (flash) we will get justice if it’s just for the children or the family and this community.”Protesters in North Carolina’s Elizabeth City have been calling on the video’s release, too."No justice, no peace."After the news conference, Saturday - Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in a Facebook post that he’s working on getting the video out"Only a judge can release the video. That's why I've asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to confirm for me that the releasing of the video will not undermine their investigation. Once I get that confirmation, our county will file a motion in court, hopefully, Monday (4/26), to have the footage released."Wooten previously said the shooting occurred as deputies were trying to serve warrants on Brown stemming from a felony drug charge.Wooten said the deputy who opened fire was placed on administrative leave.Media reports cite Wooten as saying six additional deputies have been placed on leave and three others have resigned.Law enforcement officials have not said whether Brown was armed at the time of the shooting.

  • ESPN’s Mel Kiper would be surprised if Patriots don’t trade up for QB

    All signs are pointing toward the Patriots trading up for a QB in the draft.

  • FOX News polling shows 22% of respondents don't plan on getting vaccinated

    FOX News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat joins 'Fox Report' to discuss vaccine hesitancy amongst Americans

  • Justice Department weighs in on Ashley Diamond lawsuit: Prison officials obligated to protect transgender prisoners from harm

    Failure to provide transgender prisoners with a safe environment is cruel and unusual punishment, the U.S. Justice Department said Thursday.

  • Man stabbed to death protecting teen, her mom in grocery store attack, Illinois cops say

    Police called him “a true hero.”

  • Minnesota campaign finance watchdog in limbo without full board

    Minnesota's campaign finance watchdog agency will lack teeth for at least a month, after legislators failed to approve three of Gov. Tim Walz's appointees. Why it matters: Without a quorum, the six-member Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure board can't meet or move forward with investigations and fines targeting politicians and groups that break the state's political disclosure laws. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's the second time in less than a year that the board has been paralyzed by lawmakers' inaction. (Last time, leaders blamed COVID-19.)What happened: Just one of four appointees named by Walz last summer, former DFL legislator Carol Flynn, was approved by a Thursday deadline. The terms of the other three — Democrat Stephen Swanson, Republican Peggy Leppik, and Faris Rashid, an attorney filling a politically unaffiliated spot — expired as a result. All three got confirmation hearings in the DFL-controlled House, but not the GOP-led Senate. Neither chamber held a floor vote.What they're saying: A spokesman for the DFL governor accused Republicans of blocking the picks and rendering the board "unable to continue its work of upholding integrity and accountability in campaign finance." The other side: Republican Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, chair of the elections committee, said during a recent floor session that "the votes were not there" to advance the lapsed nominees. It's not clear what concerns were raised about the nominees; Swanson and Leppik had served since 2015 and 2017 respectively.What's next: The administration has to repost the openings for several weeks before going through the appointment process again."Best case scenario is the board won't be in a position to meet for at least 36 days," executive director Jeff Sigurdson said Friday. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Oscars viewers have mixed reactions to Brad Pitt’s ponytail: ‘Jumpscare’

    ‘Brad Pitt has a little ponytail and I’m slightly worried about how into it I am,’ one viewer tweeted

  • President Biden to address Congress ahead of 100th day in office

    A new ABC News and Washington Post Poll showed that 52% of Americans approve of Biden’s job in office so far.

  • 1970 Buick GS Convertible: A Tribute To One Of The Fastest Muscle Cars Of The 1970s

    Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970’s was the car to beat.

  • Let's Make a Deal - Drew Barrymore on Let's Make A Deal

    Drew Barrymore joins Wayne today on an all-new episode of Let's Make A Deal! Only CBS Daytime

  • Census to announce today if Minnesota loses Congress seat

    The U.S. Census Bureau is set to release population counts on Monday that will determine whether Minnesota will keep all eight of its seats in Congress. Minnesota, which has grown more slowly than many other states, has been on the edge of losing one of its seats in the U.S. House for decades. The last time Minnesota lost representation in Congress was after the 1960 population count. The ...

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces

    DENPASAR (Reuters) -A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and navy officials said on Sunday, as the president sent condolences to relatives of the 53 crew. "Based on the evidence, it can be stated that the KRI Nanggala has sunk and all of its crew have died," military chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto told reporters. Navy chief of staff Yudo Margono said the crew were not to blame for the accident and that the submarine did not experience a blackout, blaming "forces of nature".

  • The Pentagon's explanation about why an unknown Florida company took over a giant slice of its internet leaves a key question unanswered

    The Pentagon chose a 7-month-old firm without government contract experience to manage its 175 million IP addresses, more than either AT&T or Comcast.

  • Biden news - live: Supreme Court takes up case to overturn US gun law as Trump Jr pushes fake burger claims

    Follow the latest in US politics as the Supreme Court takes on a case seeking to overturn gun laws

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Another dead whale was just found in San Francisco Bay — the fifth in under a month

    “To see them dead like this is really heartbreaking.”

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home