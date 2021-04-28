Family of Black man shot and killed by Delaware police sues the force

  • Video at the center of another police shooting
  • Video at the center of another police shooting
  • Video at the center of another police shooting
  • Video at the center of another police shooting
  • Video at the center of another police shooting
1 / 5

Family of Black man shot and killed by Delaware police sues the force

Video at the center of another police shooting
Tim Reid and Hannah Beier
·4 min read

By Tim Reid and Hannah Beier

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The sister of a Black man shot to death by Delaware police in January sued the officers on Wednesday, saying her brother's death was not justified and another example of unnecessary deadly force by white police against Black citizens.

Lymond Moses, 30, was killed around 1 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Wilmington during an encounter with three New Castle County police officers, two of whom fired into his car nine times, with the fatal shot striking his head, according to the death certificate.

Several hours after the shooting, the police department issued a press release which stated that Moses fled the officers in his car, hit a dead end, made a U-turn "and drove at a high rate of speed directly at the officers. The officers subsequently discharged their firearms and struck the driver."

After pressure from the family and civil rights groups, the police department was ordered in March by Matt Meyer, the New Castle County Executive, to release video footage from all three officers' body cameras.

According to the footage, the officers, who were out on patrol looking for stolen vehicles, found Moses asleep in his car with the engine running, woke him up and asked him to exit the vehicle.

When they told him they were looking for stolen cars, Moses replied that his car was not stolen, the video showed. After finding marijuana in his car, and telling him the marijuana was not a problem, they asked him several times to "hop out." Moses instead drove off. As he did, an officer shouted "motherfucker".

The subsequent footage contradicts the press release, the family and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Delaware say. They say it is clear from the video that Moses drove around the officers as he was trying to flee, and was fired on as he passed and then drove away from them.

"It's just wrong, how they killed my son," Moses's mother, Rozzlie Moses, 50, told Reuters. She said the police "over murdered my son," who was himself the father of three children, aged 10 years, 9 years, and six months.

At least one expert on police use of force interviewed by Reuters said the footage itself didn't prove the allegations that the police shooting was not justified, however.

According to the lawsuit, which also targets the police department and New Castle County for the officers' "excessive and unjustified" use of deadly force, none of the three "ever had a reasonable fear of imminent bodily harm."

When the video was released, Lieutenant Brian Faulkner of the New Castle County Police Department, said: "Based upon this video, we cannot draw any conclusions as to whether the officers acted within policy and the law, until all the facts are known, and the investigation is complete."

The county executive did not respond to requests for comment.

The two officers, who have not been named, are 10-year and 3-year veterans of the force and have been placed on administrative leave.

A spokesman for the Delaware Attorney General, who is conducting an investigation into the shooting, said their names will not be released until the probe is complete.

The executive director of ACLU Delaware, Mike Brickner, who has reviewed the bodycam footage, said: "As he was driving away he was very clearly avoiding the police officers. If you look at the two officers who fired, it appears they shot at him to stop him getting away."

Brickner added: "It's very different from what we were told in the original press release."

Mike Leonesio, a former police officer and expert on the use of force by police, said the footage alone does not provide a clear-cut case for Moses's family because it does not account for what the officers may have "reasonably" believed about the threat at the time.

Having reviewed the bodycam footage, it is possible officers believed their colleagues were in danger, which would justify the use of force, said Leonesio, who has no connection to the case.

"The videos, while sensational, don't answer whether the shooting was objectively reasonable - the legal standard and ultimate question - without more information," he said in the interview with Reuters.

He cited a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court decision, which says: "The calculus of reasonableness must embody allowance for the fact that police officers are often forced to make split-second judgments, in circumstances that are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving, about the amount of force that is necessary in a particular situation."

The ACLU's Brickner said the release of bodycam footage was extremely rare in Delaware, pointing to state law which allows police forces to not publicly release evidence when officers shoot and kill a member of the public.

Brickner said the disconnect between the initial press release by the New Castle County police department and what the bodycam footage showed is similar to what happened in the case of George Floyd, who died last May at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The original police press release in that case said Floyd died after a "medical incident." Chauvin was convicted last week of Floyd's murder.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. goods trade deficit hits record high in March

    The U.S. trade deficit in goods jumped to a record high in March, suggesting trade was a drag on economic growth in the first quarter, but that was likely offset by robust domestic demand amid massive government aid and easing pandemic stress. The pent-up demand is drawing in imports, eclipsing a recovery in exports and keeping the overall trade deficit elevated. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed inventories at retailers fell sharply in March, underscoring the strong domestic demand.

  • Media, sheriff ask court to release officers' video of Andrew Brown shooting

    WAVY-TV of Portsmouth, Virginia, one of the media entities involved in the court action, said the hearing is set for 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Joining the media organizations will be Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, the station reported. Brown, a Black man, was fatally shot by deputies of Wooten's office last Wednesday.

  • Biden administration to announce plan to ban menthol cigarettes: Washington Post

    The Biden administration this week is expected to propose a ban on menthol cigarettes, a move backed by civil rights groups that say Black Americans are hurt by the industry's aggressive targeting of the product, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. The administration will seek to ban menthol and other flavors in mass-produced cigars, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified administration officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration faces a Thursday court deadline to respond to a 2013 citizen's petition seeking a ban on menthols.

  • ‘Center of the universe’: Pennsylvania Democrats brace for midterm battle

    The state is losing one House seat in congressional reapportionment.

  • Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race

    North Carolina U.S. Rep. Ted Budd announced Wednesday morning that he will seek the Republican nomination for the 2022 Senate election. The staunch ally of former President Donald Trump first elected to Congress in 2016 said in a video declaring his candidacy that he will push back against what he considers a radical agenda under President Joe Biden. “We all know that Joe Biden is a weak leader who won't stand up to the radical left," Budd said.

  • "Pioneering" Chile moves to cover pregnant women with COVID-19 vaccines

    Chile has designated pregnant women a COVID-19 vaccination priority and this week began issuing Pfizer doses to those with underlying health issues in their second or third trimesters. Chile's top public health official Paula Daza said women were being inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine since more information existed about its safety for pregnant women.

  • New York considers legal action over census count

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday his office is exploring whether it can contest a U.S. Census Bureau tally that found the state would lose a congressional seat after coming in 89 residents short of the cutoff. (April 27)

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz approves $7.8 million for Chauvin trial costs

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed into law Tuesday $7.8 million in additional funding to cover law enforcement costs incurred during the Derek Chauvin trial. The big picture: The measure, which passed both chambers with bipartisan support earlier in the day, marked a rare agreement in the divided legislature. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It was opposed by some Democrats, who have raised concerns about funding law enforcement without additional police accountability measures.The details: The bill will reimburse Minnesota for State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and other law enforcement who came from out of state. In addition to the trial, involved officers responded to protests over the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center. Of note: A separate measure to set aside up to $35 million to reimburse the city of Minneapolis for trial security costs, including money owed to neighboring law enforcement departments that agreed to help, stalled earlier in the session. A city spokeswoman said officials are still tallying the total tab and will seek aid from the state if they can. Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that the legislation was signed into law.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kerry Chaos a Metaphor for Biden’s First 100 Days on National Security

    Biden administration global warming czar John Kerry is in boiling water, thanks to a controversy involving news accounts that the president’s old friend shared sensitive Israeli intelligence on strikes in Syria with his Iranian counterpart. Unfortunately, this scandal is an apt metaphor for President Joe Biden’s rocky start on national security in his first 100 days in office. It did not have to be this way. In its first month in office, despite a few missteps, Biden’s national-security team actually preserved, and in some cases extended, several of President Donald J. Trump’s long list of foreign-affairs accomplishments. Biden’s team committed to further strengthening Trump’s strong record of cooperation with the “Quad” countries of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia in defending a free and open Indo-Pacific. They maintained Trump’s tough sanctions on Iran and China. After initial equivocation, they kept Trump’s signature Space Force, the first new U.S. service branch in more than 70 years. And they continued Trump’s pressure on NATO members to deliver on their commitments to spend an additional $400 billion on defense through 2024. After this generally positive first month, however, Team Biden hit four significant — and mostly self-imposed — hurdles, generating genuine national-security uncertainty. Facing a May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of conflict, Biden announced earlier this month that he would miss that time frame and instead remove our forces by September 11, the 20th anniversary of al-Qaeda’s deadly attacks on our country. Biden deserves credit for agreeing to pull out this year. But, without question, he missed an important deadline to which Trump had committed us publicly a year ago. Furthermore, to have the last U.S. troops depart on September 11 almost invites an explosive kick out the door from the Taliban, al-Qaeda remnants, or killers from ISIS. On Russia, Biden’s team made some positive moves earlier this month, such as sanctioning a number of Russian bad actors for election interference and cyber activities. Ten diplomats were expelled from the Russian mission in New York. Biden signed an executive order to allow additional future sanctions against a range of Russian destabilizing actions. This step has not deterred Vladimir Putin’s aggressive troop buildup on Ukraine’s eastern border. While Putin pulled back some forces from their positions last week, a Russian invasion of Ukraine remains a real possibility, and Biden’s team has few options to respond if that happened. On China, Biden’s national-security team clearly suffered the worst performance in its first 100 days. In the first summit with its counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska, in March, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan let themselves be lectured for over 14 minutes by Chinese Communist Party officials over the U.S. record on human rights. America’s representatives mustered merely a tepid response, largely accepting China’s charges and parroting Biden-Harris’s divisive rhetoric on race. Finally, Team Biden committed last week to lift many Trump-era sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program, to entice the ayatollahs to reenter the Iran nuclear deal, or JCPOA. Sensing weakness, Iran demands more details on specific sanctions that Biden’s envoys would agree to eliminate before Tehran accepts any next steps. These radical Muslims even are asking to rescind Trump’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization. Where will this end? Who knows? But none of this even would be on the table in a second Trump term. This leads us back to Biden team member John Kerry. He denies the allegations of sharing Israeli secrets with Iran, but they have led to calls for his resignation as climate czar less than a month after his embarrassing visit to China to discuss “the most pressing issue” in our relationship with the Middle Kingdom — global warming. Whether Kerry’s latest chaos ultimately pushes him off the Biden train is beside the point. Even if Kerry clings on, his rocky first 100 days are a solar-mirror-like reflection of Biden’s entire team when it comes to national-security weakness during the same period.

  • Cuomo Questions Census Accuracy after NY Loses House Seat

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state is exploring its legal options after losing a congressional seat due to population shifts recorded in the 2020 census. The Empire State came up just 89 residents short of keeping the seat, the Census Bureau said Monday when it released the results of the count. The seat was reassigned to a different state. Cuomo claimed that the total count may have been off and accused the Trump administration of making illegal immigrants “nervous to come forward” during the counting process. “I do believe the federal government had a chilling effect,” he said. “We’re looking at legal options because when you’re talking about 89 — that could be a minor mistake in counting, right?” Cuomo is a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump and had blamed the former administration for an array of troubles afflicting New York; the governor repeatedly blasted Trump’s pandemic response when the state became a coronavirus hot spot last spring. However, in recent weeks Cuomo has faced a number of scandals himself, including over his administration’s efforts to conceal the total coronavirus death toll in the state’s nursing homes. The Democratic governor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. Though he is the subject of investigations by state lawmakers and the state attorney general, he has refused to resign. The reapportionment, which is the result of residents fleeing the state, will bring New York from 27 congressional districts to 26. Preliminary data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December showed that roughly 126,000 people left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. The state lost about 1.4 million residents to other states from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by the Empire Center released in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. It is unclear which House seat will be eliminated, though it is likely to belong to a Republican, according to Fox News.

  • Woman fatally shot in Delaware middle school parking lot; students safe

    Police in Delaware are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the front parking lot of Smyrna Middle School Tuesday morning.

  • Andrew Brown Jr.'s family: Police bodycam footage shows 'execution'

    An attorney for the family of a Black man fatally shot last week by police in North Carolina says that body camera footage shows he had both hands on his steering wheel.

  • Biden joint session address - live: GOP lawmakers ‘boycott’ speech where Pelosi and Harris will make history

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Dr Fauci says rich countries have failed India by focusing on themselves during Covid

    Chief medical adviser says situation is ‘tragic’ and Covaxx not enough

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • DOJ announces probe into Louisville Metro Police Department

    FOX News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram joins 'Special Report' with the latest

  • US warship fires warning shots at Iranian vessels in close encounter

    Iranian actions ‘deemed unsafe and unprofessional’

  • The US's popularity among its allies has surged since Biden became president, a new poll indicates

    Favorable views of the US increased by an average of 9 points since Joe Biden's inauguration among the 14 countries that were polled.

  • Britney Spears will personally address an LA courtroom at a June hearing on her conservatorship

    In 2008, Spears' father Jamie Spears was appointed her conservator after she was hospitalized following a breakdown.