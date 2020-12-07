Family of Black Ohio man shot by sheriff's deputy demand investigation into his death

Deon J. Hampton and David K. Li and Mohammed Syed

An Ohio sheriff's deputy fatally shot a 23-year-old on his grandmother's doorstep following a "verbal exchange" with the lawman, authorities and family members said Sunday.

Loved ones of Casey Christopher Goodson Jr. said they have "extreme concern" about the killing in Columbus on Friday and are demanding a thorough investigation.

A Franklin County Sheriff's deputy, working with a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force, "reported witnessing a man with a gun," Columbus police said in a statement.

"The deputy was investigating the situation and there are reports of a verbal exchange. The deputy fired at Mr. Casey Goodson, resulting in his death," according to a sheriff's statement. "A gun was recovered from Mr. Goodson. Mr. Goodson was not the person being sought by the U.S. Marshals task force."

Casey Christopher Goodson Jr. (via Facebook)
Goodson was licensed to carry a concealed weapon "and Ohio does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms," according to a statement by family lawyers.

The young man had gone to the dentist that day and fetched three Subway sandwiches before he was killed in front of his 72-year-old grandmother and two toddlers.

"Casey was shot and killed as he unlocked his door and entered his home," a statement from the law firm Walton + Brown LLP said. "As Casey lie on the ground dying, the unopened Subway sandwiches that he brought for himself and his family sat next to him in a pool of blood. Even hours after his death, the keys that he used to let himself in the house as he was shot and killed hung in the door — a reminder to his family of how close he was to safety."

The deputy was not wearing a body camera, Columbus police said. Deputies in this county are not required to wear body cams.

A representative for the union representing Franklin County Sheriff's deputies could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

