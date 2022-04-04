Family of Bloomfield man who died after taser arrest sues city of Pittsburgh, city police officers

Jim Rogers died last year after he was shocked with a taser stun gun several times by a Pittsburgh police officer in Bloomfield. Now, Target 11′s Rick Earle learned his family has filed a lawsuit against the city and several city police officers.

The lawsuit accuses officer Keith Edmonds of using excessive force when he shocked Rogers with a stun gun at least nine times last fall while investigating reports of a stolen bike. The lawsuit says Edmonds had no right to detain Rogers.

The lawsuit states that officer Keith Edmonds’ brutal attack on Mr. Rogers through the repeated use of a taser on an unarmed, non violent older gentleman was without cause or justification and undertaken recklessly, wantonly and with gross negligence.

Five officers have been fired and a grand jury is now deciding if any officers should face criminal charges.

The federal lawsuit also accuses 11 officers of failing to intervene to get Rogers medical attention.

The report says at the scene it should have been apparent that Rogers had suffered life threatening injuries.

Police took Rogers to the hospital. He went into cardiac arrest on the way and died the next day.

The lawsuit also accuses the city of negligent hiring, training, discipline and supervision.

It says the city failed to adequately train officers in the appropriate use of a taser.

The estate of Jim Rogers is demanding a jury trial.

