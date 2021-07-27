Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family.



The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”



The botched robbery occurred as Htwe and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting Manhattan’s Canal Street subway station. An unidentified man grabbed her son’s backpack, which threw them off-balance and sent them tumbling down a flight of stairs.

The mother-and-son were sent to Bellevue Hospital following the attack. Hein sustained minor injuries, while his mother had to undergo surgery.

In a GoFundMe update on Sunday, Htwe’s family wrote: “Our mother/wife won’t make it out of this. So we have decided to donate her organs for those who are in need.”







🚨WANTED for ATTEMPTED ROBBERY: On 7/17 at 9:40 AM, inside the Canal St "N" subway station in Manhattan, the suspect tried to forcibly remove a bag, causing two victims to fall down the stairs, leaving one victim in critical condition. Any info? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/hRiM0brDZa

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 18, 2021







Suspect still at large: The man accused in the incident remains on the loose. Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York (CACAGNY), announced a $10,000 reward with Guardian Angels founder and GOP mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa for anyone with information that could lead to the suspect's arrest.



Htwe’s family thanked the public for their support and urged anyone with information to come forward. “If you know anything about the guy who did this to her, please let the police know! He needs to pay justice for what has been done!”

Hein previously described his mother as a “very kind” person who treated people well even if they were bad. “I love my mom very much and [I] miss her so much, hopefully she can give me a hug soon,” he said.



The New York Police Department’s Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call 800-577-TIPS or send a message to Crime Stoppers on Twitter.



Featured Images via New York Police Department (left) and Kyaw Zaw Hein, Myint Shein (right)

