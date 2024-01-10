Family bowling night, new lounge opening among 8 things happening in the Freeport area

It's the middle of January and despite the snow outside, there's still plenty of things going on in the Freeport area this weekend.

Take a drive to Rockford to check out Disney on Ice or stay in the Freeport and celebrate a new lounge opening, bowl with your family and learn about the future of AI.

Here are eight things happening in the area this weekend.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

What: This show uses iconic and modern stories to encourage people of all ages to follow their hearts and embrace who they really are. The show comes to life with a fast-paced, fun, live experience that immerses fans of all ages in on-ice renditions of the groundbreaking stories of Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled, Cinderella and Coco.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14; and 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $15-$75

For more: 815-968-5222

Speculating about our AI Future

What: Come for a panel discussion featuring three best-selling science fiction writers, Cory Doctorow, Ken Liu, and Martha Wells. They will discuss the promise, perils, and possible impacts that AI will have on our future, as well as AI in contemporary and future science fiction writing.

When: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11

Where: Boardroom of the Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., FreeportFor more: 815-233-3000

Blaster Battles

What: The Blaster Battles is an evening event for all members, friends and friends of friends. Open to the public for Parent's Night Out, so no parents allowed. Bring your Nerf-style blaster. Standard bullets and eyewear will be provided for all participants. Build and nurture your competitive spirit through physical challenges in both an individual station-focused and team battle atmosphere. The activities encompass a wide variety of shooting techniques for all levels of skills.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Pierce Athletics, 916 S. Arcade Ave., Freeport

Cost: $25; $15 for members

For more: 815-599-0705

PAWS to Read

What: Visit the library and read a story to one of the pups from Therapy Dogs International.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

For more: 815-233-3000

Family Bowling Night

What: A family fun night while fundraising for the Aquin PTO.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: 4 Seasons Bowling Center, 1100 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

Cost: $25 includes unlimited bowling, shoes and door prize drawings throughout the evening

For more: aquinpto@gmail.com

Grand Opening: Janey’s Lounge

What: Celebrate the grand opening of Janey's, a new lounge with new games. Stop in for a drink and appetizers and try your luck.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan.13

Where: Janey’s Lounge, 1005 W. Galena Ave., Freeport

For more: 815-275-4234

Sophie Coyote

What: Sophie Coyote was raised on a range of influences: Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, Johnny Cash and more. Her songwriting style is reminiscent of the raw and honest age of music; lyrically driven with interesting stories and unique twists and wordplay.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Slurp ‘n’ Burp, 4319 S. Loran Road, Pearl City

For more: 815-443-2765

National Day of Racial Healing

What: Learn why racial healing matters through discussions, special speakers, art displays and more. Hosted by NAACP Freeport.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13

Where: Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas St., Freeport

For more: NAACP Freeport on Facebook

Coming next week:

Open Auditions for Ordinary People

What: This play is about “ordinary people” who lost a family member. Each is fighting a hard battle. This play goes to the essence of a young man, his friends and family, their relationships and survival.

When: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 17

Where: Winneshiek Playhouse, 228 W. Clark St., Freeport

For more: 815-238-1744

Kathi Edwards is a freelance correspondent.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Disney on Ice among 8 things happening near Freeport, Illinois