Family of boy, 15, killed by hit-and-run driver demands harsher penalties

Families of two teens killed by hit-and-run drivers in Los Angeles, as well as other advocates for safer streets, spoke out Monday, demanding justice and harsher penalties for motorists who flee these deadly collisions without stopping to help.

A white ghost-tire at 110th and Main streets marks the spot where 15-year-old Pipe Avalos was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Los Angeles while he was in a crosswalk on his way to school in October last year.

“My son was unrecognizable thanks to Arturo Garcia,” the teen victim’s mother said. “It is not manslaughter, it’s murder.”

The man accused of killing the 15-year-old is charged with manslaughter, but the teen’s mother and other parents and advocates, who were supporting her believe there needs to be tougher sentencing guidelines when it comes to deadly traffic fatalities involving crimes like hit-and-runs, illegal street racing and reckless driving.

“It’s our belief that crimes of negligence that have the same magnitude to cause death as crimes of intent should be punished on the same level,” Gregory Gossage said at the event.

Gossage and his wife Lily lost their 16-year-old son Aiden in a hit-and-run crash in 2021, a case that ended in a plea deal.

“Six months in county jail followed by 30 days of trash pickup,” Lily said of the sentence their son’s killer received. “It’s just a horrible ending to our child’s life.”

Pipe Avalos, 15, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Oct. 2023.

Aiden Gossage, 16, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2021.

Jane Stuecken with Safe Streets Are for Everyone called on local officials to take action.

“Stop allowing plea deals and publicly make an example of each,” she said.

The push for harsher penalties comes as Los Angeles had a record breaking 365 traffic fatalities last year and a 23% increase in hit-and-run fatalities.

“If you want to know what the lawless wild west used to be, we got it right here,” Patricia Strong-Fargas with Faith for Safer Streets said.

Violent crash into Southern California home caught on camera

As for Pipe’s family, they say the man accused of killing him is out of jail on house arrest, and she’s worried the case will end in a plea deal.

“What guarantees you that this time it was my son and it’s not your son later on,” she said. “I ask for justice for my son and for everybody else.”

The group was calling on elected officials to step and do something, including putting a stoplight at the intersection where Pipe lost his life.

