Family of boy killed in Grand Ledge 2021 bus crash suing the school district, bus driver

GRAND LEDGE – The family of a 9-year-old boy who was fatally struck by a school bus last year outside a Grand Ledge Public Schools building is suing the school district and the bus driver for alleged negligence.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in Eaton County Circuit Court, Eric Williams said his son, Malachi Williams, was riding his bike home from school last May when the bus driver ran over him in a designated crosswalk area.

The boy's family spent months trying to resolve the matter directly and filed suit after the school board failed to make a settlement offer, an attorney for the family said.

"My family wakes up every day with the pain that my son Malachi was taken from us," Eric Williams said in a news release from the Kallman Legal Group.

"It is clear from the GLPS Board's silence that they are unwilling to take responsibility for our son's death. We filed this lawsuit to ensure that the school is held accountable and to force the school to make changes to ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

John Miller, an attorney for the school district, declined to comment on the suit "out of respect to the community and to protect the privacy" of those involved.

The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. May 17 outside Neff Kindergarten Center on Jenne Street in Grand Ledge. At the time, police said they did not believe it resulted from reckless driving or negligence by the bus driver but said the incident remained under investigation.

The Eaton County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the incident and elected not to authorize criminal charges against the bus driver, an official said Wednesday.

Malachi Williams was a fourth-grader at Beagle Elementary School.

He was was riding home on his bike after school let out for the day when he entered a marked crosswalk on Comet Lane, according to the lawsuit.

The bus driver was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Jenne Street and Comet Lane before making a right turn and hitting the boy in the crosswalk, the complaint said.

The boy was run over by the front right wheel and rear tandem wheels of the bus and was pronounced dead at Sparrow Hospital, it said.

Malachi's brother witnessed the crash, and his father ran to the crash scene from his home nearby, the suit said.

The school district owned the school bus and is liable for damages, the suit says.

The suit seeks "reasonable compensation" for Malachi's pain and suffering, funeral and burial expenses and losses suffered by his family as a result of his death.

