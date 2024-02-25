Family of Bradley Blackshire commemorate 5th anniversary of his death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the death of Bradley Blackshire.

Dawn Jeffrey, founder of the Little Rock Freedom Fund, held an event Saturday for friends and family to help uplift Bradley Blackshire’s life in celebration. She shared that working with the family made her feel like she knew Bradley.

Federal court: Family of Bradley Blackshire, City of Little Rock reach settlement

At the event, not only was the Blackshire family there, but other families that have been affected by police violence.

“We want to give them a chance to utilize their voices,” Jeffery said. “We just wanted to remind the community that these families are still here, and these families still need our support.”

Blackshire is the 30-year-old who was shot and killed by a Little Rock officer back in February of 2019.

Little Rock police officer cleared in shooting death of Bradley Blackshire

Officer Charles Starks was fired from the Little Rock Police Department over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire during a traffic stop.

Starks fired at least 15 shots through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving.

A judge in January of 2020 ordered the city to reinstate Starks, but in September of 2021 the Arkansas Court of Appeals reversed that decision following a dispute of violating the department’s use of force policy during the shooting.

