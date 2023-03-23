Family of Bridegan’s ex-wife says she separated from current husband

The current husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife appeared in a Duval County courtroom for charges connected to the Jacksonville Beach murder.

Mario Fernandez-Saldana was given no bond Thursday and his attorney told Action News Jax that he will plead not guilty during his arraignment in April.

“This is an extremely serious crime and apparently there’s sufficient evidence to prove the case — which is necessary to put it in a no bond status,” Dale Carson, Action News Jax’s Law & Safety Expert, said.

Fernandez-Saldana was arrested last week and charged in connection to the murder of Jared Bridegan (Husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife arrested in Bridegan’s murder – Action News Jax).

According to Fernandez-Saldana’s arrest warrant, an investigation into Bridegan’s background revealed a “highly acrimonious divorce...and a contentious relationship with both Gardner and Fernandez.”

Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, Bridegan’s ex-wife, met Fernandez-Saldana at her Crossfit gym in 2018 where he was a maintenance man.

Shanna’s parents founded a multi-million-dollar crafts company based in Utah called ‘Stampin’ Up!’. Posts on social media appear to show the company’s first statement about Fernandez-Saldana’s arrest. The email read in part, “Shanna and Mario have been separated for an extended period of time.”

Action News Jax also reached out to the company for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

Carson said Florida law could stop Gardner-Fernandez from testifying in court against Fernandez-Saldana if she chose to because of “spousal privilege.”

“That is to promote an ability to discuss things with your wife, or husband, or partner that you want to discuss — and they’re presumptively in private,” he said.

