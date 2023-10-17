'We don't know what they did to our girls. There was blood everywhere. They even shot the dog'

The death of Yahel, left, has been confirmed, though Noiya, right, may have been taken hostage

Noiya, the older sister, was known in the family for her “big heart”. She was quick to offer help in the kitchen at gatherings and told relatives that she wanted to work with kids when older.

Yahel, the younger of the two, was “the funny one”. She spoke so quickly, so eager to share the latest joke circulating among friends, that uncles and aunts often had to tell her to slow down.

Photographs of the two teenagers are the very picture of normality – smiling in holiday snaps, sitting in the cinema or hugging their parents in the sun.

But, on Tuesday morning, their photographs were carried on the front pages of newspapers with a snapshot into the brutality of Hamas’s attack on Oct 7.

On Monday evening, Noiya Sharabi, 16, and Yahel Sharabi, 13, were both still missing along with their father Eli Sharabi, 51, after their kibbutz a few miles from Gaza was targeted in the Hamas assault.

Their mother Lianne Sharabi, 48, had been confirmed as killed. She was British, Eli was Israeli. Their daughters were dual nationals, British-Israelis whose whereabouts were unknown.

The Sharabi family had lived in Kibbutz Be'eri since the parents, Eli and Lianne, met there in the early 90s

Rishi Sunak, speaking in the House of Commons on Monday, had – for the first time since the events that he called Hamas’s “pogrom” – put figures on the number of British citizens feared to have been caught up in the bloodshed.

The Prime Minister said “at least” six British citizens had been killed, with another 10 missing, “some of whom are feared to be among the dead”.

The looseness of the language was a reminder of just how hard it has been to find certainties even 10 days on from the violence and chaos of that Saturday.

It is not known exactly how many Britons are dead, nor how many of the missing may have been kidnapped. That same uncertainty surrounds what has happened to the Sharabi family.

On Tuesday morning, some clarity emerged. The Israeli Defense Forces told the family that Yahel had been killed.

The relatives were not told where exactly, for security reasons, meaning it is not known if she died in Israel or was taken to Gaza. They were informed she was identified by dental records.

With Eli and Noiya still missing, two uncles of the girls explained to The Telegraph how the family came to live near Gaza, what happened when their kibbutz was attacked and what they fear now.

Raz Matalon, 53, is married to Eli’s sister. Sharon Sharabi, 48, is Eli’s brother. It was Raz who did most of the talking.

The story recounted offers a snapshot not just of the horror of that Saturday morning in the places terrorised by Hamas, but also the multitude of human connections between Britain and Israel.

Lianne grew up in Bristol. Her own family was one steeped in Britishness. Her father Pete would often talk about his love of cricket, according to Raz.

Lianne first volunteered at the Kibbutz Be’eri in the late 1990s when she was herself an older teenager.

The exact reasons that drew Lianne to Israel are unclear, but once there she met Eli in the kibbutz, beginning a friendship that would then develop into a romance.

It was Lianne who would speak English at home to the couple’s daughters. The girls were not fluent, said Raz, but they could get by with some of the language.

The family would regularly take trips back to the UK, where Lianne’s relatives still lived. They were visits that the girls would still talk about long after returning to Israel.

“They were talking a lot about that. It was part of their life. It was very common [that they visited England]”, said Raz.

The family had even talked about possibly relocating to Britain after tensions flared between Israel and Gaza in the past. “I don’t want to say what would happen, but it was on the table,” said Raz.

At around 6.30am on Oct 7, Israel time, alarms rang to signal incoming missiles. Raz’s wife shared WhatsApp messages with Lianne to check in, with such alerts not uncommon.

But it soon became clear that this time it was different. “She said ‘something horrific is going on, it is very different from what happened until now’,” recalled Raz of the messages Lianne sent.

“They said ‘we’re hearing gunshots.’ She was texting very fast, just asking for help. They were trying to reach the Israeli security forces.”

The family – Eli, Lianne and the two girls – hid in the shelter of their two-storey house in Kibbutz Be’eri. The last texts believed to be from Lianne were sent at roughly 1.30pm.

‘Something very bad happened there’

What happened next is unknown. The relatives have not been to Kibbutz Be’eri, which was eventually taken back by Israeli security forces.

But one Israeli security figure in touch with the family who went to the house described the scene of devastation to their relatives.

The family’s dog, Mocha, a brown mixed breed seen as a calming influence in the household, had been shot dead inside the property.

Bullet holes could be seen in the shelter where the family had hid, and on the floor in one room there were two big bloodstains.

“Something very bad happened there, but we don’t know what happened. We still don’t understand why there were only two bloodstains,” said Raz.

The family is questioning what happened to the two members of the family whose deaths have not been confirmed – Eli and Noiya. Kidnapping by Hamas is a possibility.

Phones belonging to Lianne and the two girls were detected by the Israeli security forces in Gaza, according to Raz. Eli’s phone was still in Israel.

Quite how much should be read into the phones’ locations, like so much about what has happened to those missing, is unclear. Hamas may just have taken the devices.

For the family, it is not the only tragedy suffered that day. Yossi Sharabi, Eli’s brother, also lived in the same kibbutz with his own family.

He is still missing, along with two young men from the group that sheltered with them – though Yossi’s wife and three daughters survived the attack.

Since the attack, Noiya and Yahel’s uncles, Roz and Sharon, both in Israel, are caught between grieving and praying for the safe return of those missing. They have eaten and slept little since their relatives disappeared.

“I remember Noiya and Yahel singing to us, dancing. It was a liveable place. It was a happy family. We really don’t understand why this happened to us,” said Roz.

As a landscape architect, Roz wants to build a memorial one day to remember his family members killed in the atrocity, but has not yet given up hope that those unaccounted for will return.

He wants Rishi Sunak and his Government ministers to “absolutely” do all they can to help find Noiya and Eli before it is too late.

