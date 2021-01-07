The family of late British supermodel Stella Tennant make a statement about her cause of death

Samantha Grindell
Stella Tennant Portrait Getty
British supermodel Stella Tennant died on December 22 at the age of 50. Ki Price/Getty Images

  • British supermodel Stella Tennant died on December 22 at the age of 50.

  • On Wednesday, Tennant's family confirmed she died by suicide in a statement shared with The Telegraph.

  • "Stella had been unwell for some time," a spokesperson for Tennant said.

  • Tennant was a top supermodel for over 30 years and was regarded as a muse for many designers throughout the 1990s.

Stella Tennant died by suicide, according to a new statement from her family. 

Tennant's family confirmed the cause of her death to The Telegraph on Wednesday.

"Stella had been unwell for some time," a statement from the family shared with the publication read. "So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her."

"In grieving Stella's loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue," the statement continued. 

The model, who appeared in Vogue magazine and represented brands like Chanel, died on December 22 at the age of 50, according to The Guardian.

Tennant's family announced her death on December 23 in a statement.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020," the statement from Tennant's family read, according to The Guardian. "Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed."

"Her family asks for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date," the statement continued. 

stella tennant
Tennant's family is requesting privacy during this time. Foc Kan / Contributor / Getty Images

The cause of Tennant's death was not initially released, though police made clear there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the model's death. 

"Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman," a police spokesperson told The Guardian.

"Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal," the same spokesperson said. 

Tennant's family wants to raise awareness around mental health

Tennant is survived by her four children, who she had with French-born photographer David Lasnet, as well as her parents. Tennant and Lasnet married in 1999 but announced they were separating in 2020, according to The Guardian.

Tennant's family thanked the public for their support following the announcement of her death in the same statement to The Telegraph.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died," their statement read. "She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence, and humor touched so many."

The Telegraph reported that Tennant's family members are considering how they can help others struggling with mental health issues in the wake of Tennant's death.

"They feel it's important to raise awareness around mental health, as far too often it is misunderstood," a source close to the family told the publication. 

Tennant was a pillar of the fashion world for over 30 years

Stella Tennant Runway Getty
Stella Tennant’s final runway appearance was in January for the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020. Peter White/Getty Images

Tennant made a name for herself with her unique, androgynous look in the '90s, with many fashion designers coming to view her as their muse during her career. 

The supermodel became a household name in the fashion world after posing on the cover of Vogue for her first photo shoot, as The Telegraph reported. 

She even became the face of Chanel in 1996 at Karl Lagerfeld's discretion, according to The New York Times. He reportedly chose her to represent the brand because of her resemblance to Coco Chanel.

Tennant retired in 1998 to raise her children, but she returned to her career later in life. She walked in runway shows as recently as January 2020.

The fashion community mourned Tennant in the days following her death, with designers like Marc Jacobs taking to social media to pay tribute to the beloved supermodel.

"Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace's muse for many years and friend of the family," Versace wrote of the late model on Twitter. "We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace."

