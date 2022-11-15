Family of Brockton woman missing for 33 years still hoping for answers

Thirty-three years later and this night never gets easier for Dorothy Maclean.

Dozens joined her Monday for a vigil, retracing the last steps her daughter took before she went missing on November 14, 1989.

“It’s hard coming out and remembering that night,” said Maclean. “I just hope every time I come out here that somebody’s gonna see it and call it in and let me know where she is so I can bring her home.”

Jennifer Fay was 16 when she disappeared from her neighborhood in Brockton, and police have still not found her.

“This is the last year I’m going to be doing this, it’s just time for me to move on and try to live peacefully and happy,” said Yvette Aubin, Jennifer’s sister.

Aubin says after more than three decades, these vigils are starting to weigh on her as a reminder that her sister is still missing, but she’s not giving up hope for answers.

“It’s just too much,” said Aubin.

“It’s like having a funeral once a year for 30 years, over 30 years, you know, every year it’s tough,” said John Maclean, Dorothy’s husband.

Just about two months ago, the person of interest in Jennifer Fay’s case was charged with murder in another state, and police believe Kevin Maler is connected to the case of another missing girl in South Carolina.

Maler was living in Jennifer’s Brockton neighborhood in 1989, and her family believes he’s responsible for her disappearance.

“I would just hope where he is behind bars that he would come out and say you know, where my daughter is,” said Maclean.

