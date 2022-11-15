Family of Brockton woman missing for 33 years still hoping for answers

Litsa Pappas
·2 min read

Thirty-three years later and this night never gets easier for Dorothy Maclean.

Dozens joined her Monday for a vigil, retracing the last steps her daughter took before she went missing on November 14, 1989.

“It’s hard coming out and remembering that night,” said Maclean. “I just hope every time I come out here that somebody’s gonna see it and call it in and let me know where she is so I can bring her home.”

Jennifer Fay was 16 when she disappeared from her neighborhood in Brockton, and police have still not found her.

“This is the last year I’m going to be doing this, it’s just time for me to move on and try to live peacefully and happy,” said Yvette Aubin, Jennifer’s sister.

Aubin says after more than three decades, these vigils are starting to weigh on her as a reminder that her sister is still missing, but she’s not giving up hope for answers.

“It’s just too much,” said Aubin.

“It’s like having a funeral once a year for 30 years, over 30 years, you know, every year it’s tough,” said John Maclean, Dorothy’s husband.

Just about two months ago, the person of interest in Jennifer Fay’s case was charged with murder in another state, and police believe Kevin Maler is connected to the case of another missing girl in South Carolina.

Maler was living in Jennifer’s Brockton neighborhood in 1989, and her family believes he’s responsible for her disappearance.

“I would just hope where he is behind bars that he would come out and say you know, where my daughter is,” said Maclean.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Recommended Stories

  • EPIX: Promising Early Data for EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Positive Preliminary Results from Combination Therapy of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide On October 28, 2022, ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) announced multiple poster presentations at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, including an update on the Phase 1/2 Study of EPI-7386 in combination with

  • Recession Is Price of Misreading Inflation, Singapore Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Easing tensions between China and the US won’t assure the world of peace, but it will definitely make it a safer place, according to Singapore’s Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineEve

  • Giuliani Won't Be Charged In Ukraine Lobbying Investigation, Government Says

    The decision came after prosecutors reviewed evidence gathered during raids last year at Giuliani’s home and law office.

  • Australia recommends against fifth vaccine dose as fresh Covid wave builds

    Australian health authorities have recommended against getting a fifth COVID-19 vaccine shot, even as they urged those eligible to sign up for their remaining booster doses as the country's latest COVID wave grows rapidly. Average daily cases had been 47% higher last week than the week before, said Health Minister Mark Butler at a press conference on Tuesday, announcing new vaccination recommendations. Butler said the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisations (ATAGI) had recommended against a fifth dose, or third booster, after evidence from Singapore's recent wave showed that severe illness and death were rare among the vaccinated and that a fifth shot had minimal impact on virus transmission.

  • Broncos' oddity: NFL's best defense, worst offense

    Call it the “All in Vain” defense. The Broncos (3-6) are in danger of becoming the first team since the 1946 Pittsburgh Steelers to own both the NFL's stoutest defense and its feeblest offense. Denver is allowing a league-low 16.5 points per game, but its offense continues to spin out under Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson, averaging a meager 14.5 points per game.

  • Trump Firm’s Fraud Trial Sees Drama as Witness Declared Hostile

    (Bloomberg) -- The criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump Organization companies saw some drama -- and a win for the prosecution -- as the firm’s controller was declared a hostile witness after being evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, L

  • California man attacks Thai restaurant owner's nephew after being denied free food

    A customer was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking the nephew of a Thai restaurant owner in Berkeley, California, after he was reportedly denied free food. The nephew was allegedly attacked after he tried speaking with the customer to see what the problem was, according to ABC7. In the now-viral video, the customer can be seen near the bottom of the screen kicking and flipping the nephew over a table before he kicks him in the stomach when he falls to the ground.

  • University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player

    Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'

    Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial

    GettySpeaking quickly and frequently through tears, almost shouting at points, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial on Monday afternoon to describe how the disgraced mogul had allegedly assaulted her in a hotel room.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former documentary filmmaker and actress, testified that she thought she had been invited to Weinstein’s suite at the Peninsula Hotel in 2005 under the impression that they were going to

  • Man involved in multiple physical altercations with passengers on Los Angeles Metro Rail

    A man was filmed being physically beaten by three other men on the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line in an incident that occurred over multiple stops on Nov. 1. In a video uploaded to Instagram by @peopleofmetrola, an Asian man dressed in a light green shirt and armed with what appears to be a taser can be seen repeatedly being punched in the head by a man in a black shirt.

  • Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018

    Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.

  • Missing Simi Valley mother's remains found, ex-husband arrested

    The remains of a missing Simi Valley mother of two have been found and police have arrested her ex-husband in connection to her homicide, officials said Sunday.

  • Girlfriend opposes burn treatment for Troy man charged with killing her mother in fire

    “I am in huge danger if they release him. He is going to come and kill me and my kids,” she said.

  • ‘Significant amount of blood’ found at home of missing mom, California police say

    “As soon as I saw the blood, that’s when I realized something wasn’t right.”

  • 720 citations issued, 19 cars impounded following SJ sideshow: police

    Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the scene, two of which were reported stolen vehicles. Officers also said they found a discarded ghost gun.