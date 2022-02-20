For the family of Bryce Finn, closure will not fill the void left by his murder

Feb. 20—HAVERHILL — Three of four men charged in connection with the 2017 murder of Bryce Finn at his Bradford home pleaded guilty Friday in Salem Superior Court and were each sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison, followed by 5 years of supervised probation.

During a change of plea hearing, Thomas Warner, 25, of Selbyville, Delaware; Nicholas Mandato, 23, of Dagsboro, Delaware, and Joseph Maxwell "Max" Benner, 24, the only defendant from Haverhill, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and to armed assault with intent to rob.

All three were represented by their defense lawyers.

Essex Assistant District Attorney Christina Ronan presented the plea agreement to Judge Thomas Drechsler, who imposed the 10- to 12-year sentences plus probation and ordered each to pay a $90 victim witness fee. However, the judge waived the probation fees and legal counsel fees.

Warner received credit for 1,319 days served, Mandato received credit for 1,332 days served and Benner received credit for 1,128 days served, meaning they could be released from prison several years earlier than the sentence the judge imposed. The men had all been held without bail since their arraignments.

In her emotional statement to the court during Friday's hearing, Meagan Finn, Bryce Finn's mother, said her son's murder devastated her family as well as Bryce's girlfriend.

"On June 6, 2017, my life changed forever and not in any way for the better," she said, adding that she was happily raising three sons at the time while working for a nonprofit and attending school. "My middle son Bryce had everything he wanted ... the girl of his dreams, the car of his dreams, and a group of great friends."

She said the actions of the people charged in her son's murder changed everything. She said the men arrived unannounced at her home and assaulted her son, who tried to bravely fight back to protect her, Bryce's younger brother and Bryce's girlfriend.

Story continues

"And because of this he lost his life," she said. "They didn't just take a life, they took a piece of my soul and they destroyed our family. None of us will ever be the same."

She said her son's murder has left his loved ones with anxiety, depression and post traumatic stress and that she's constantly worried when someone comes to the door of her home. She said she must always have a light on, even in the middle of the night.

"The expectation of harm is forever with me," she said. "Anyone who knew Bryce knew he was kind and gentle and loving to a fault. He didn't understand that certain people were dangerous and would hurt you to get things.

"In addition to destroying the lives of my family, you all destroyed your own lives and you destroyed the lives of your families as well, and why, nothing was gained that evening, everybody here lost," Meagan Finn told the three men. "Instead of trying to be true men and go to work to try to obtain the things in life they wanted, they chose to attack an unsuspecting family and take one of our prized possessions."

She said her son can never be replaced and there is no true justice, just the knowledge that the people responsible are getting some type of punishment.

"But how is that ever enough," she asked. "The simple answer is it's not and it cannot. Our family will be afforded some measure of closure, but nothing will ever fill our loss.

"I hope when these men look at themselves in the mirror they are ashamed of what they've done and the actions they took," she said in conclusion. "If they want to change for the better, may God have mercy on your souls and have mercy on me and my family as well because every day since June 6, 2017, we live like a punishment."

Several other family members offered heart-wrenching testimony, including Bryce's grandmother and aunt, and the mother of Bryce's girlfriend, Grace Murphy. Ronan read a statement from Murphy.

Warner was indicted for Finn's murder in October 2018, along with Mandato and Kenneth Pitts, both of Delaware. Benner was indicted in March 2019 on charges of murder and armed assault with intent to rob.

Police said Finn, 18, was shot to death in the doorway of his Bradford home on the night of June 6, 2017, several days after he graduated from Haverhill High School.

Pitts, 22, of Frankford, Delaware, was identified as the gunman and pleaded guilty on Feb. 7 in Salem Superior Court.

During a hearing in 2018, Ronan told the court that on June 6, 2017, the three men traveled from Delaware to Haverhill to rob Finn of "money, drugs and jewelry" at his home. During the robbery, Finn was shot in the chest after opening the kitchen door of his home.

Ronan said the incident occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. and that Finn's girlfriend, his mother and his younger brother were at home at the time.

The murder went unsolved for 13 months until a cooperating witness helped prosecutors identify Mandato as being involved in the murder of Finn, Ronan said.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett had thanked Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Robert DeMeo and Sgt. Brian O'Neill, and Haverhill Police Detective Rick Welch for their work to solve the case.

Eagle-Tribune reporter Madeline Hughes contributed to this report.