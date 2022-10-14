Family of bullied California boy presses charges and files restraining order against two teens

The family of the California boy who was followed home by two teens and punched multiple times has pressed charges and filed restraining orders against his bullies.

Nina Leslie Comilang, the sister of the bullied 13-year-old boy, posted a home security camera video of the incident on Instagram on Monday. The attack, which has gained national attention, allegedly occurred at around 5:25 p.m. on Oct. 8 after the boy was followed home.

In the video, the boy can be seen standing in the doorway of his home as the two teens approach him. The victim offers $50 for his safety, but the teen wearing a black hoodie still punches him twice in the face.

“It pains me watching this video over and over because I have never felt this sick to my stomach watching an innocent little boy get hurt,” Nina wrote. “My brother was punched two to three times. He held my dog so my dog wouldn’t get hurt, [and] that’s one reason he didn’t fight back.”

According to Comilang, police have identified the two teens in the footage. Her family has reportedly pressed assault and battery charges and have filed restraining orders.

Comilang said the two minors have been bothering her brother “for a little over a year now.” She confirmed with NextShark that the boys and her brother are currently in seventh grade and are attending different schools.

“Mentally and emotionally right now, it’s a very traumatizing experience,” Comilang told KTVU. “It’s a very traumatizing experience for him, and for our family. Right now, he’s not ok. He’s scared to go to school. He’s scared to even walk out our door alone.”

Comilang has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe for her brother’s court and legal fees and his therapy.

“Anyone who knows my brother knows that he’s the sweetest and goofiest kid I know,” Comilang wrote. “He hustles hard and has so many goals to reach. Between him and I, I’m the fighter and he’s the lover. Right now, I’m fighting for the one I love. No one should ever suffer in silence because they’re getting bullied or going through something tough. Reach out to your friends and family, you never know what’s going on with them.”

Featured Image via Nina Leslie Comilang