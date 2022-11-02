Family of bullied Utah girl who died by suicide files claim

31
SAM METZ
·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Black fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school, arguing that an inadequate response to reports of her being bullied over her race and disabilities led to her death by suicide.

Attorneys representing Brittany Tichenor-Cox on Wednesday said they would seek damages for the 2021 death of her daughter, Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor. In a notice of claim, they said the school had violated state and federal laws, including those that require schools ensure equal treatment, provide educational opportunity and protect students experiencing homelessness.

Notices of claim are required before people can sue government entities and the family’s claim said that the lawsuit will seek $14 million in damages. The notice of claim from Tichenor-Cox names Foxboro Elementary School in North Salt Lake City as a defendant, as well as its director and principal. It also names as defendants the Davis County School District, school board and superintendent. They have 60 days to respond before the family can file a lawsuit based on the claim.

The school district did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Tichenor's death in November 2021 sparked massive outcry and a groundswell of anger over youth suicide, bullying and the treatment of children with autism. In Utah, a predominantly white state where incidents of racism in schools frequently make headlines, it prompted state legislators to pass a new law requiring districts to track reported bullying and racism in schools.

The notice of claim recounts how Tichenor, who was autistic and the only Black student in her class, was bullied by students who said she smelled, made fun of her skin color, eyebrows and used racist slurs against her. It provides a timeline of Tichenor's parents repeatedly alerting the school of bullying in the months leading up to their daughter's death and alleges administrators did not take action to stop it.

“As a result of this unchecked bullying and the school's overall ‘deliberate indifference’ to minority students, Izzy failed nearly all her classes. At the time of her death, she could barely read or do math on a first-grade level,” it says.

The Davis School District teaches roughly 73,000 students in Salt Lake City's north suburbs. Only about 1% are Black. It was reprimanded last year by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination and forced to as part of a settlement agreement change its policies, offer more training and establish a new department to handle complaints.

The district defended its actions last year after Tichenor’s death, arguing it had responded to Tichenor's family appropriately and “worked extensively" with them over their complaints.

__

Brady McCombs contributed reporting from Salt Lake City.

Recommended Stories

  • Trucker ‘burned alive’ after crash, NC officials say. Now, woman is going to prison

    The woman had four pending DWI charges at the time of the deadly crash, officials said.

  • U.S. beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants, court rules

    Beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America LLC cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss United States of America's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law. Green, who is from Oregon, sued the company in federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was rejected.

  • Man kills his daughter’s boyfriend he suspects was abusing her, Minnesota cops say

    Investigators said the man shot his daughter’s boyfriend in a storage shed, then moved his body using a sled.

  • Sentenced to life for stealing $14: ‘I needed help, but was given jail’

    David Coulson, imprisoned in California under ‘tough on crime’ laws from the 90s, was released after decades: ‘Finally someone has heard me’

  • Cheryl Burke recalls using ‘alcohol to numb’ her trauma after years of sexual, mental abuse: ‘I was a functioning addict’

    "Thank God for dancing, it saved my life," says Burke.

  • Medical examiner's office determines Migos rapper Takeoff's cause of death

    The Harris County medical examiner has ruled the death of Migos rapper Takeoff a homicide, just a day after he died in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley. He was 28.

  • South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

    South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar. Tottenham said Wednesday that Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.”

  • Texas Election Laws Are Making It Harder For HBCU College Students To Vote

    Since 2018, voter turnout for young people in Texas has increased from 8.2 percent in 2014 to 25.8. Given that statistic, college voters are finding it increasingly difficult to participate in this upcoming midterm election cycle, the Texas Tribute notes. This is due to several factors, such as the lack of college on-site voting places, students not being able to use their College ID as means of identification, and distance to polling locations.

  • College Professor Out After Viral Video Shows Him Screaming In Student's Face

    The Tennessee State University professor yelled at a student that they had failed the course and screamed, "get out" of his classroom.

  • High school football star found shot dead in street, CA officials say. ‘Devastating’

    “His energy was infectious,” the school’s head coach said, according to media reports.

  • St. Augustine doctor distributed prescription pills in exchange for sexual favors, SJCSO says

    Action News Jax first reported on Oct. 31 that Dr. Scott Andrew Hollington has been indicted on 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

  • Paul Pelosi's attacker faces charges of murder

    STORY: “Mr. DePape specifically targeted the Pelosi home to confront Speaker Pelosi….” The man accused of bludgeoning U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer after breaking into the couple’s home was charged in California with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other offenses. San Francisco District attorney Brooke Jenkins outlined the charges against 42-year-old David Depape in a press conference on Monday, detailing the brutal attack. “He forced his way into the home through a rear glass door by breaking that glass. The defendant made his way upstairs to the second floor of the home, locating Mr. Pelosi in his bed sleeping. He woke him up, confronting him about the whereabouts of Speaker Pelosi.” The 82-year-old Speaker was in Washington at the time of the attack. Federal prosecutors say Depape allegedly intended to threaten to take her hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied under his questioning. Paul Pelosi told police he managed to slip away to a bathroom to call 911. “The defendant, realizing Mr. Pelosi had called 911, took Mr. Pelosi downstairs near the front door of the residence. [FLASH] When that door was opened, the defendant was holding his hammer, which Mr. Pelosi appeared to be attempting to control, by holding a portion of that hammer. The defendant then pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently struck him in the top of his head.” Paul Pelosi, a real estate and venture capital executive, who is also 82, has been hospitalized as he recovers from skull fractures and injuries to his hands and right arm. He is expected to make a full recovery according to Speaker Pelosi’s office. An internet user with the same name as Depape expressed support for former President Donald Trump and the cult-like conspiracy theory QAnon in online posts. Federal prosecutors have also charged DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping.

  • Border Patrol union hits back at ACLU over agent clash with migrants: 'Go to hell'

    The National Border Patrol Council on Wednesday hit out at the American Civil Liberties Union for its criticism of Border Patrol's handling of a group of migrants.

  • Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso

    Rapper Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso following a shooting outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley, authorities announced Wednesday. The announcement — following an autopsy by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston — comes as police are still seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the rapper’s death Tuesday. Takeoff’s primary cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm” and his manner of death was called homicide.

  • Part 1: Compelling arguments on marijuana ballot question from both sides

    Some believe the ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana represents an important step for Maryland while others worry about the drug's effect on children. Earlier this year, the Maryland General Assembly passed legislation to place a question on the ballot that, if passed, would legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older. There would be a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1. Question 4 asks the voter: "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?" A yes vote would support legalizing marijuana for adults and would direct the Maryland General Assembly to pass laws for the use, distribution, regulation and taxation of marijuana.

  • Hall of Famer and ESPN analyst Bill Walton rips UCLA for move to Big Ten

    "I don't believe that joining the Big Ten is in the best interest of UCLA," Walton said.

  • ‘This creature has no redeemable value:’ Families unleash grief, anger on Parkland school shooter

    Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered cursed him to hell, wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their one chance to address him directly before he is sentenced to life in prison.

  • Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' court filing says

    The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.

  • Here's what's driving the gap between the richest and poorest Americans

    Economic inequality between the richest and poorest Americans is continuing to widen, boosted by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Nikolas Cruz: What you need to know

    Cruz was a former student of the school and was 19 at the time of the shooting.