Family bury twins killed in Russian missile strike

STORY: Fourteen-year-old twins Anna and Yuliia Aksenchenko were among 12 people who were killed when a Russian missile hit a pizza restaurant in the eastern city on Tuesday (June 27) evening. They had been in the vicinity of the restaurant during the attack.

On Friday morning, the family held a mourning ceremony for them at their apartment several hundred feet away from the site.

The missile came hurtling out of the sky on a balmy summer evening, when the restaurant and its large outdoor terrace were packed with customers.

She sat motionless with one hand on each daughter for half an hour, her body slumped and her head bowed.