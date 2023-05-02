22-year-old man shot just weeks before his birthday at Gwinnett wings restaurant

A Gwinnett County man was out shopping for clothes for his upcoming birthday party when he was shot and killed at a restaurant, leaving his family now planning his funeral.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where the shooting happened just two weeks before the victim's birthday.

Jerrett Mitchell, 22, died Friday evening at Discover Wings in Norcross while out with a friend, according to his family.

Gwinnett County Police say there may be two suspects on the run.

“We’re just hoping we can wake up for this dream and he’ll come back,” said Joccara Mitchell, the victim’s older sister.

His sister says the last thing she talked about with her little brother was about how he excited he was for his 23rd birthday this month.

“He loved his birthday,” she said. “He was just ready to go out and have fun.”

Now Mitchell’s family is raising money for his funeral after his unexpected death.

Mitchell died at the scene and his friend was shot and injured in the double shooting Friday at around 6 o’clock in the evening. Witnesses in the shopping center ducked for cover.

“It’s other people here and you’re not even thinking about everybody else that’s in here,” said the victim’s sister, addressing the shooter.

Police haven’t released details about the shooter or shooters or anything about a motive but Mitchell’s family suspects it may have been someone he knew.

Joccara Mitchell says one day his family plan to look the suspect in the eye when he stands trial for murder.

“We’re going to be at every court case that they have for him,” she said. “They’re going to know my brother’s name.”

