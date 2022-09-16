Family calling on prosecutors to change charges filed against driver who hit 2 girls, killing 1

New charges could be on the way for a man investigators say hit two girls, killing one of them, while he was driving.

The crash happened in May on Crabill Road in Green Township just outside of Springfield.

>> Previous Coverage: 11-year-old girl hit by SUV in Clark County Tuesday dies from her injuries

A peaceful protest was held Friday afternoon where the victims’ families are asking prosecutors for more serious charges.

Friends and family Gathered outside the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield post demanding justice for Isabelle Conley.

In May, OSP said 11-year-old Isabelle and her friend, 14-year-old Tori Fritschie were out walking Fritschie’s dog along a country road when they were hit by Jessie Lee Pierson.

Five months later, Pierson was charged with two misdemeanors.

“For running over two children and killing one, one year is not enough,” said Tracey Conley, Isabelle’s mother.

Family members said the charges are a slap to the face and should be felonies.

“This man is still driving in our neighborhood, everybody needs this man off the street,” Tracey Conley said.

On Friday afternoon, family and friends gathered outside the OSP Springfield Post asking investigators to look at all the evidence again.

“Statements are not complete, there’s stuff that has been left out and so we’re trying to get to the bottom of it,” said Peter Conley, Isabelle’s dad.

Springfield prosecutor, Matthew DeBartolo told News Center 7 he does not comment on pending cases, but wants to help the family get justice.

News Center 7′s cameras got the prosecutor calling Tracey Conley on the phone. He told her the current charges would be dismissed and new charges would be filed.

“This whole thing has been tough, it’s a step in the right direction,” Peter Conley said.

Tracey Conley said “It’s bad news because, again, he cannot charge him with a felony because he’s municipal court. We need the county prosecutor and the Ohio Patrol to move forward with the felony charges.”

Friends and family are hoping for felony charges. If not, they plan on trying to change the law in Columbus.