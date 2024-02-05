Family calls for justice 10 years after KCK woman was murdered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend marked the 10th anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 22-year-old Latisha Hare.

Family members of Latisha Hare say they are still fighting for answers ten years after Hare’s murder.

“Latisha was a young, beautiful mom,” Hare’s aunt Gwen Smith said. “She had her whole life to look forward to, so if you know anything, please come forward.”

Hare was a mom of two and was pregnant with her third child when she was found dead in a vacant burned-down house in Kansas City, Kansas, in February of 2014.

“We really don’t know details,” Smith said. “We just know that she was found there beaten and that they tried to set a house fire to try to cover the evidence.”

Latisha’s family and friends gathered on Sunday at the Bonner Springs Cemetery for a vigil honoring Latisha on the 10th anniversary of her murder.

They shared memories and placed flowers, candles and other items on her gravestone.

“I’m happy to be here because I just wanted to see her tombstone and stuff,” Hare’s daughter said. “I hope she gets justice soon because it has been a long time.”

Smith said that getting justice for Latisha and having answers about what led to her murder in February 2014 would give the family some sense of closure.

“I just want to know that whoever did this will pay for their crime,” Smith said. “It is hard to know that they are just out there doing whatever, and we are left behind with no answers.”

