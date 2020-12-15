Family calls for officer firing, bodycam release in fatal police shooting

Erin Donaghue

The family of a Texas man shot dead by police last week is demanding the release of video and the firing of the officer who opened fire.

National civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for transparency in the case Tuesday alongside the family of the slain Black man, 22-year-old Joshua Feast. Investigators have said Feast had a gun, but Crump said Feast posed no threat and was shot in the back while fleeing.

"Our eye is focused on justice and justice starts with the firing of this officer and with releasing those videos," Crump said.

Crump said he would reveal the results of an independent autopsy on Wednesday.

Neighbors told CBS station KHOU that Feast was shot while running away from the officer on December 9 in the southeast Texas town of La Marque, outside Galveston. The shooting has drawn protests in La Marque and calls for accountability.

Investigators say Feast was a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into recent shootings in the area, KHOU reports. Feast had gotten out of a car around 11:15 p.m. and was running across the street when the officer opened fire, according to the station. Feast was shot and later died at a hospital.

La Marque police identified the officer as Jose Santos, who had been with the department since 2014.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, whose department is investigating the shooting, told the Galveston County Daily News that investigators told him video of the incident shows Feast pointed a gun at the officer. Trochesset told the paper the officer had approached Feast because he was wanted on a felony warrant. Trochesset said a weapon was found in the street and another gun was recovered from Feast's pants. Trochesset did not immediately return a call for more information from CBS News.

Crump said the video should be shown to the family immediately. "If the video exonerated Officer Jose Santos, don't you believe we would have seen that video by now?" Crump said.

The body camera video is part of an ongoing investigation by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office. Deputies told KHOU the video can't be released because of the probe.

Crump said Santos is the same officer seen in a disturbing video showing a different 2013 incident in Galveston in which a group of officers is seen beating and kicking a Black man and holding his head underwater along a beach. CBS News has not confirmed that Santos is one of the officers in the video. The Galveston County Daily News reports Santos had been working as a Galveston police officer at the time and was among several officers sued in federal court over the incident, though the suit was later dismissed.

Santos resigned from the Galveston Police Department in December 2013, the paper reports, but a department spokeswoman didn't have a reason for the resignation.

Joshua Feast / Credit: KHOU
Joshua Feast / Credit: KHOU

Crump said the 2013 incident should have precluded Santos from being hired at the neighboring police department. "If they would have taken his gun and badge away from him after what he did in 2013, Joshua Feast would have been here today," Crump said.

The La Marque police department did not immediately return CBS News' request for information about Santos' employment.

Crump said Feast had two young children. Feast's mother and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, whose May killing by Minneapolis officers led to a national reckoning over police reform and racial justice, also demanded that Santos be fired and prosecuted for Feast's killing.

"When someone turns their back, they're defenseless," Philonise Floyd said.

KHOU reports the officer has been placed on administrative leave per the department's policy.

Child's quest for answers about coronavirus pandemic takes unexpected turn

Video appears to contradict suspect's account in Ahmaud Arbery shooting death

Shipping companies face holiday surge during vaccine rollout

Latest Stories

  • Trump retweets call to jail Georgia governor and secretary of state

    The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Turkey condemns 'unjust' U.S. sanctions, threatens response

    Turkey on Monday condemned U.S. sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defences as a "grave mistake" and threatened to retaliate over a move it said would harm ties between the NATO allies. Washington imposed the long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey's top defence procurement and development body, its chairman and three other employees. Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the decision "inexplicable" given that Washington repeatedly rejected Ankara's offer to form a joint working group to allay U.S. concerns that the S-400s threatened NATO defences.

  • Hillary Clinton Calls for Abolishing Electoral College after Casting Electoral Vote for Biden

    Hillary Clinton once again called for the dissolution of the Electoral College on Monday, shortly after casting New York’s first electoral vote for President-elect Joe Biden."I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office,” Clinton wrote in a tweet. “But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”> I believe we should abolish the Electoral College and select our president by the winner of the popular vote, same as every other office.> > But while it still exists, I was proud to cast my vote in New York for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/th9qebu9ka> > -- Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 14, 2020Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was part of the state’s 29 electors to cast a vote for Biden Monday as electors in every state and the District of Columbia met to formalize Biden's election win.Clinton was bested by Trump in the 2016 election in Electoral College votes, with 232 votes to Trump’s 306, even though she won the popular vote by nearly 3 million. Since her loss, a number of Democrats have called for abolishing the Electoral College voting system in favor of a national popular vote.However, Clinton has called for the undoing of the electoral vote process since 2000, when George W. Bush beat Al Gore in the presidential election, though Gore won the popular vote.

  • Georgia man who lied to employer about having Covid pleads guilty

    The claim prompted the company to shut down the facility for cleaning, causing a loss of around $100,000, prosecutors said.

  • Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended on Monday the execution of a prominent dissident journalist based in France and captured by Iran last year, saying the death sentence passed on Ruhollah Zam was carried out lawfully. European countries "have the right to comment, but Zam was executed upon a court's ruling," Rouhani told a televised news conference, noting that the judiciary was independent. "I think it's unlikely that this will hurt Iran-Europe relations."

  • Half a million Muslims forced to pick cotton as scale of Chinese slave labour exposed

    China is forcing hundreds of thousands of Uighurs and other minorities to pick cotton by hand in the western region of Xinjiang, a key source of the world’s cotton, according to a report by a Washington-based think tank. Rights activists have estimated that Chinese authorities have detained more than one million Uighurs and other, mostly Muslim, minorities in detention camps in Xinjiang since 2017. Beijing denies that Uighurs’ rights are abused and says re-education centres provide vocational training to help people gain employment, and are necessary to curb extremism. Now, information from Chinese government documents and state media reports provides evidence that at least half a million people have been forced to pick cotton through a coercive state-mandated labour transfer and poverty alleviation scheme, the Center for Global Policy says. In 2018, three majority-Uighur areas within Xinjiang alone mobilised at least 570,000 people to pick cotton through the scheme, according to the think tank report published Monday. It estimates that the total number of people from ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton “likely exceeds that figure by several hundred thousand”.

  • Biden says he had a 'good conversation' with Mitch McConnell

    President-elect Joe Biden has now spoken with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) after the Republican leader acknowledged his election win for the first time.Biden announced on Tuesday that he had a "good conversation" with McConnell and thanked him for offering his congratulations following the outcome of the November election. McConnell acknowledged Biden as the president-elect earlier on Tuesday after the Electoral College affirmed his win more than a month following Election Day. "I told him although we disagree on a lot of things, there's things we can work together on," Biden said. "We've always been straight with one another. And we agreed we'd get together sooner than later, and I'm looking forward to working with him."This was the first conversation between Biden and McConnell to take place since the election, ABC News' Johnny Verhovek notes.Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday morning, McConnell said that following Tuesday's vote, "the Electoral College has spoken," and he congratulated both Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Trump, however, has still not conceded the 2020 election.In addition to McConnell, Biden also spoke Tuesday with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who congratulated Biden soon after he was projected as the winner in November and has criticized Trump for not accepting his loss. > President-elect @JoeBiden: "I had a good conversation with Mitch McConnell today...we've always been straight with one another...we agreed we'd get together sooner than later." pic.twitter.com/LVlSgGQdLk> > -- CSPAN (@cspan) December 15, 2020More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Good riddance, Bill Barr

  • ‘I’m young, Black and not all that impressed with Barack Obama’ | Opinion

    Barack Obama has spent the past several months promoting his political memoir, “A Promised Land.” But the former president’s messaging is out of touch, tone-deaf and indicative of his personal and class interests.

  • Trump signs executive order making Christmas Eve a federal holiday in 2020

    All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December

  • Army Suspends Battalion Commander, Sergeant Major in Korea Amid Racism Allegations

    The Army has suspended a battalion commander and command sergeant major in South Korea while an investigation is being conducted into allegations of racism, bigotry and discrimination.

  • Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny may have been poisoned by a very bad Negroni, investigation suggests

    A sweeping investigation into the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny pins the non-fatal act on Russia's FSB spy agency, and suggests a very poor tasting cocktail may have been the source.Per the report — which was conducted by the investigative website Bellingcat in partnership with CNN, Der Spiegel, and The Insider — Navalny, a major thorn in the side of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was in the Russian city of Tomsk on Aug. 19 when he met his traveling team at a hotel bar for a drink around 11:15 p.m. He ordered a late-night Bloody Mary, but was told by the bartender the ingredients weren't on hand and that he should have a Negroni instead.Navalny took the advice, but quickly set the drink aside after a sip or two because, he said in an interview, it "tasted like the most disgusting thing I've had in my life." He soon went to bed, and the next morning fell critically ill on his flight back to Moscow.> Bellingcat's investigation suggest Navalny was poisoned with a negroni that had some novichok bitters mixed inhttps://t.co/Q7Pg41d2Xr pic.twitter.com/pWeSWGOJkS> > — max seddon (@maxseddon) December 14, 2020The investigation suggests that drink may have been tainted with the poisoning agent Novichok, although CNN notes the toxin could have also been added to laundry he had done at the hotel, placed on a towel or pillow case, or injected into a shampoo bottle. Read more about the investigation into Navalny's poisoning, which used phone and travel data to implicate the FSB at Bellingcat and CNN.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Top Senate Republicans acknowledge Biden's win after Electoral College vote, but not Mitch McConnell

  • Benjamin Netanyahu chooses 'D' as new director of Mossad spy agency

    Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, announced on Tuesday he had chosen the next director of the country's feared and respected intelligence agency Mossad, identifying them only as ‘D’. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Mr Netanyahu wants the agency’s current deputy director to fill the post as he is an “accomplished Mossad veteran,” referring to them by their codename ‘D’. The identities of Mossad’s most senior officials is a closely guarded secret in Israel, excluding the director, whose name is generally made public. Yossi Cohen, the outgoing director, has proved to be one of Mossad’s more public-facing directors in recent years and was credited with helping to secure historic normalisation treaties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. He reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on a visit to Saudi Arabia last month for secret talks with Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, though the Kingdom denies that the meeting took place. More recently, Mossad under Mr Cohen has been linked to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian scientist who was gunned down during an ambush near Tehran. Israeli and US officials say that Fakhrizadeh was the leader of Iran’s nuclear programme and that before his death he had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead. The Jewish state has not yet commented on reports of its involvement in the killing, which Iran says will be avenged at the “appropriate time.” The move to appoint ‘D’ has reportedly triggered a row between Mr Netanyahu and his coalition partner Benny Gantz, who was not consulted before the decision was made public. Mr Netanyahu’s choice also needs to be approved by Israel’s Goldberg Commission, which oversees the appointment of top state officials. According to the Jerusalem Post, the handover at Mossad will take place in June if Mr Netanyahu’s choice is approved.

  • Senior Republicans accept Biden as president-elect, reject talk of overturning election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Several senior Republican U.S. senators on Monday acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the country's president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory, and rejected the idea of overturning the 2020 presidential election in Congress. As a few of President Donald Trump's most loyal backers contemplated a last-ditch effort to reverse his Nov. 3 election defeat, a growing number of Republicans appeared ready to defy Trump and recognize Biden as the winner more than a month after the vote.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former aide

    A former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo who is now running for Manhattan borough president accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.

  • Former Houston Police Captain Paid to Hold Up Air Conditioner Repairman Over Crackpot Voter Fraud Theory: Cops

    Houston police were left wondering what happened to one of their own Tuesday after arresting a former captain who allegedly ran a man off the road and held him at gunpoint, believing he was in possession of hundreds of thousands of fraudulent election ballots.The former squad leader, Mark Anthony Aguirre, 63, allegedly believed so strongly in pro-Trump claims of massive voter fraud plaguing Harris County’s presidential election that he was willing to commit crimes himself to substantiate them. David Lopez-Zuniga, the man Aguirre allegedly surveilled for four days and briefly held hostage, is not a scheming mastermind of political crime, however, just an air conditioner repairman.“[Aguirre] crossed the line from dirty politics to commission of a violent crime and we are lucky no one was killed. His alleged investigation was backward from the start, first alleging a crime had occurred and then trying to prove it happened,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a press release.Aguirre is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $30,000.The retired policeman allegedly used his SUV to ram the back of the repairman’s truck on Oct. 19 to lure the Lopez-Zuniga from the car around 5:30 a.m. Aguirre claimed to police the collision had been an accident. Once Lopez-Zuniga exited his vehicle, Aguirre held him at gunpoint and knelt on his back while an unnamed accomplice took the truck to a nearby parking lot, where police found it, authorities said.Aguirre told investigators he was a member of a civilian organization calling itself Liberty Center for God and Country that was engaged in a vigilante probe of the election. The group paid Aguirre $266,400, the district attorney said. According to the police report, Aguirre told his arresting officer, “I just hope you’re a patriot.” The former cop also parroted a conspiracy theory about donations from Mark Zuckerberg swaying the election.Aguirre had surveilled Lopez-Zuniga for four days and believed the technician to be in possession of more than 750,000 fraudulent ballots, though he had no evidence to buttress his claims, police said. Lopez-Zuniga’s truck contained only air conditioning materials and repair tools, and police found Aguirre’s claims of voter fraud without merit.—Pilar Melendez contributed reportingRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband calls her ‘wonderful and loving ’ as they seek $28.5m bail package

    ‘I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,’ spouse writes in letter

  • Congress reportedly close to announcing spending bill compromise to avoid shutdown

    Congress could announce a $1.4 trillion spending deal as soon as Monday that would avoid a government shutdown ahead of Friday's midnight deadline, three sources told Politico. The legislative text is reportedly expected Tuesday.One GOP aide told Politico that debate remains open on just a "few small items," but otherwise a compromise looks like it's in place.Politico notes the omnibus deal is expected to be the last major piece of legislation pushed through Congress in the lame-duck session, and the hope is that lawmakers will attach a COVID-19 relief package, in some form, to the larger bill. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is trying to get colleagues to sign up for a $908 billion stimulus that would be split into two pieces, but it has faced resistance from Senate Republicans and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) who plans to reject it because it doesn't include stimulus checks. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Joe Biden still doesn't get it Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Good riddance, Bill Barr

  • U.S. finalizes shower head rule after Trump complaints about hair rinsing

    The U.S. Energy Department on Tuesday finalized two rules easing energy standards on consumer fixtures and appliances, including one on shower heads after President Donald Trump complained some showers don't adequately rinse his hair. The rules are part of Trump's last-minute efforts to roll back rules that limit production or consumption of oil, gas and coal as part of his "energy dominance" policy. Trump had complained in July at a White House event that water does not flow strongly enough from showers to his liking.

  • Japan 'Twitter killer' Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

    Takahiro Shiraishi was convicted of killing nine people he contacted on the social media platform.