Family calls on state officials to take over investigation eight years after Aliza Sherman was murdered in downtown Cleveland

Andrea Cavallier
3 min read
Eight years have passed since Aliza Sherman was stabbed to death in broad daylight after leaving her attorney’s office in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, and her family is calling on state authorities to take over the investigation.

“We’ve been living this nightmare for eight years now,” Aliza’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, told Dateline. “We just want justice for our mother.”

The 53-year-old nurse and mother of four from Beachwood, Ohio was at the Galleria at Erieview in downtown Cleveland to meet with her divorce attorney Gregory Moore on Sunday, March 24, 2013. As she left 75 Erieview Plaza around 5 p.m., she was brutally attacked and stabbed 11 times.

Security video captured her hooded attacker running from the scene, but that person has never been identified and the weapon has not been recovered.

Aliza Sherman (Justice for Aliza Sherman Facebook page)
Jennifer told Dateline that her mother was in the middle of a messy divorce at the time of her murder, and the proceedings were scheduled to begin the next day.

According to previous coverage by NBC affiliate WKYC, the police investigation revealed that on the day Aliza was murdered, her attorney Gregory Moore sent text messages to her cell phone before and after her murder. The messages indicated that he was in his office, but phone records analysis, electronic key card records and witness statements show he was not in the building.

Moore later pleaded guilty to one count of falsification for giving investigators inaccurate information on the day of the murder.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Police Department told Dateline that “the March 24, 2013 murder investigation of Aliza Sherman remains an open and ongoing homicide investigation within the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.”

The statement went on to say that, “Investigators continue to ask that any witnesses or anyone with information contact detectives at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward remains available.”

Throughout the years, there have been candlelight vigils, balloon releases and money raised for a $100,000 reward - but the loved ones of Aliza Sherman still want to know why more can’t be done in her murder investigation.

Justice for Aliza Sherman Facebook page
“There hasn’t been any movement in my mom’s case and we just want to know why,” Jennifer told Dateline.

Jennifer and her uncle, Aliza’s brother, Edward Czinn, are among those who are calling on authorities with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to take over the investigation.

“There have been no updates, no movement, in her case,” Jennifer said. “So why not hand it off to a fresh set of eyes or someone who has more resources to dedicate to the investigation?”

Today marks eight years since Aliza’s murder, which her family believes was a targeted attack, and they hope sharing her story will create movement in the case.

“It’s been eight years and I just hope someone finds it in their heart to come forward with information,” Jennifer said. “My mom deserves it.”

Every year since Aliza was killed, her loved ones have gathered at the crime scene to mark the anniversary of her death. Last year, the vigil was held via Zoom due to the pandemic. On Wednesday, some friends and family members were once again able to gather in-person at the scene, while others joined via Zoom. Details can be found on the Justice for Aliza Sherman Facebook page.

Anyone with information about Aliza’s case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 or visit 25crimes.com.

