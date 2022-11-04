Family calls for transparency over police killing of Desman LaDuke. What we know

Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
A Kentucky family and the Lexington NAACP, the local branch of the national civil rights group, are calling for transparency and action after a young Black man was shot and killed late last month by Nicholasville Police.

Officers with the department, in Central Kentucky, responded to a call about a "suicidal individual possessing firearms" on Oct. 22, Nicholasville Police's initial statement on Oct. 27 said. Desman LaDuke, 22, was shot and killed after "more than two hours" of negotiations, the statement said.

LaDuke's family has pushed back, though, arguing the narrative police released has been inaccurate and a silence from police is "killing us."

Here's a quick look at what we know about the case.

What do police say happened to Desman LaDuke?

Nicholasville Police said the department "immediately dispatched" its special response and crisis negotiation teams, made up of "two negotiators who have been specially trained in working with individuals experiencing mental health issues," when the call was first reported in the early afternoon on Oct. 22.

A video that was filmed by a neighbor, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader, and has since gone viral in the aftermath of the shooting appears to show an officer who was outside the residence laying on the ground on the back side of the home, with several other officers standing near a window. A single gunshot can be heard at one point, and then the officers gather near the home.

In the department's initial statement, Nicholasville Police said they had been "'confronted by an armed individual,'" and the shooting took place after they had been on the scene for two hours. The video does not show what took place inside the home at the time of the shooting.

LaDuke died from his injuries hours later, Kentucky State Police said in a release.

In a second statement on Oct. 31, following a public response from LaDuke's family and criticism on social media, Nicholasville Police said that, following prolonged attempts to negotiate with LaDuke, "he appeared in the rear window of his residence pointing two handguns."

"Despite repeated pleas and orders for him to drop the weapons, he ultimately aimed both handguns at nearby officers," the department's statement said.

Nicholasville Police has not released any additional statement since and referred a Courier Journal reporter to those two previous statements when contacted Friday.

A family's grief

LaDuke's family spoke out days after the shooting, accusing Nicholasville Police of not releasing enough information about the incident and saying the department has "done nothing to correct" what took place.

"Any suggestion that officers made entry into Desman’s home, were threatened inside the home by Desman, and shot Desman from inside the home, are false," the family wrote in their Oct. 25 statement.

LaDuke "lived through a lot of tragedy and struggle," his family said. He lost his mother to a car accident in 2011 and his brother by drowning in 2019, and the family had called police on the day of the shooting for a welfare check on LaDuke as he was "struggling with the desire to live."

The family said LaDuke was alone in his home having an "obvious mental health crisis" when the shooting took place and "nine rifles being pointed at his doors and windows by officers in tactical gear did not do anything to defuse" the situation.

Tori Kittoe-Mamoa, a close family friend, arrived at LaDuke's residence after calling 911 and said the response from police was unacceptable.

"There has to be a change in mental health awareness," she said.

As police reassured LaDuke's family their priority was to get the man out safely, Kittoe-Mamoa said, she recalled the moment she heard the gun being fired. She said she was holding down Melissa Marks, LaDuke's aunt, alongside Marks' son and said she lost control after she heard the shot.

The family and LaDuke's friends are still reeling, Kittoe-Mamoa said.

"We are devastated. Confused. Angry. Frustrated. Heartbroken. And struggling. Since Saturday, nobody from the police department has come to express condolences," the family wrote in their Oct. 25 statement. "Nobody has given us any answers as to why they took Desman’s life."

Lexington NAACP speaks up

Now, the local NAACP branch is calling for more answers from Nicholasville Police.

"We are demanding that the reports be released, demanding that all footage be released, we're demanding that police statements that have been made be released. We are asking the community in Nicholasville, what do you stand for?" Whit Whitaker, president of the Lexington NAACP, wrote in a Facebook post.

In the meantime, the case is being investigated by Kentucky State Police, as is protocol in shootings involving local police officers and departments.

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Desman LaDuke Kentucky: What we know on Nicholasville Police shooting

