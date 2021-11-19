Relatives of Cameron Lamb say they’re ‘overwhelmed’ by verdict convicting officer

Family members and supporters of Cameron Lamb cried and hugged each other as they gathered outside of the Jackson County Courthouse Friday after a judge found a Kansas City police detective guilty in Lamb’s 2019 fatal shooting.

Eric DeValkenaere, 43, was found guilty of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, killing of Lamb, who was backing into a garage at his residence at 4154 College Ave.

During the bench trial which started Nov. 8, prosecutors and defense attorneys painted starkly different pictures of DeValkenaere and the actions that transpired nearly two years ago.

Lamb, 26, was shot after officers investigating a crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Officers in a police helicopter spotted the truck driven by Lamb and followed the vehicle.

DeValkenaere said that he fired after Lamb pointed a gun at his partner Det. Troy Schwalm. Police investigating the shooting found Lamb inside the vehicle with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. On the ground near his left hand was a handgun, according to police.

Prosecutors also alleged the crime scene was staged and evidence was planted.

In announcing his verdict, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge J. Dale Youngs said neither DeValkenaere or Schwalm had permission to walk onto the property to investigate an earlier vehicle chase that involved Lamb and his girlfriend.

“....defendant and Sgt. Schwalm had no probable cause to believe a crime had been committed by Cameron Lamb. Defendant and Sgt. Schwalm had no arrest warrant for Cameron Lamb, nor were they at 4154 College to arrest him and would not have had probable cause to do so or to obtain a warrant to do so,” Youngs said.

Relatives of Lamb noted the significance of Youngs’ verdict. They chanted, “Say his name: Cameron Lamb. Say his name: Cameron Lamb.”

“This is momentous, historic and it means something.” said Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing Lamb’s family. “These instances of justice in our system are far too rare, but there was something that happened here that was different and we cannot stop here.”

Merritt described Lamb as a son, father and someone who cherished his family.

Laurie Bey, Lamb’s mother, said she was pleased with the outcome.

“This is very overwhelming. I am happy that the judge saw fit and he followed the law, but I miss my baby and this did not have to be,” Bey said, surrounded by her husband and other supporters.

Bey said that her son was, “minding his own business when they took it upon themselves to go into his backyard.”

Lamb frequently helped others in his community including strangers, whose vehicles were left stranded along the side of the road. Shortly before his death, Lamb discovered a love of cars. He was willing to help anyone with anything, from fixing a car to mowing their lawn or changing a light bulb, family said.

“You could call him on a moment’s notice and he would be there,” Bey said.

As they began to leave the courthouse, family members, supporters and others chanted: “Justice for Cameron Lamb.”