Family of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt sues for identity of police officer who shot her

The family of Ashli Babbitt, an Air Force veteran who was fatally shot while participating in the Capitol riots, is suing Washington D.C. for records revealing the identity of the officer who shot her, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: The suit comes more than a month after the Department of Justice announced the police officer who shot Babbitt would not face criminal charges, after determining there was "insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution."

The officer had been placed on administrative leave in the days following the insurrection.

Background: The officer shot Babbitt in the left shoulder while she tried to climb through a broken window on a door into the Speaker's Lobby. She was one of five people who died as a result of the invasion of the Capitol.

What they're saying: "The actual evidence is this: the officer shot an unarmed woman who was not an immediate threat to him or any Member of Congress," said Terrell Roberts, an attorney for Babbitt’s family.

“We strongly disagree with the U.S. Attorney’s decision. But we are not dissuaded from our goal of ultimately vindicating Ashli Babbitt’s constitutional rights in the civil arena," he added, per CNBC.

