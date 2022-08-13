Family carjacked outside their Memphis home, police say

Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help identify the two men responsible for an early morning carjacking outside a woman’s home.

It happened on Wednesday, August 10, just after 6 a.m., and was captured on surveillance video.

A woman told police she was parked in front of her home in the 2500 block of Jonquil Drive with her family when two men approached her car.

One man had a handgun and demanded the car, MPD said.

The woman told officers that she and her family got out of the vehicle and ran.

The two men got into the woman’s 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and left on Reese Road, headed towards Appling Farms.

The woman’s Equinox with Tennessee tag BHB-7835 has not been found, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

