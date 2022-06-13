Family of Cedric Lofton files federal civil rights lawsuit over death of teenager at Kansas jail

The family of Cedric Lofton, a 17-year-old killed by officers at a Sedgwick County jail in September, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the county and the officers involved.

The lawsuit argues the structural problems that led to Lofton's death were foreshadowed in a 2016 state report and that nothing was done to ensure officers in the county's juvenile intake center were better trained to support youths with mental illness.

An autopsy report ruled Lofton's death from "complications of cardiopulmonary arrest" a homicide after he was restrained in a prone position by officers.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said he couldn't press charges in the case because of Kansas' so-called "stand your ground" law.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District for Kansas, takes aim at the five officers who restrained Lofton in the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center, arguing they used excessive force and failed to intervene when they should have noticed Lofton's physical health deteriorating.

It also argues Wichita Police Department officers who initially responded to a call from Lofton's foster father about his mental health crisis erred in taking him to the intake facility, rather than a local hospital for care.

Kansas report foreshadowed Cedric Lofton death, lawsuit alleges

And it alleges Sedgwick County failed to train its staff to deal with individuals in mental health crisis, pointing to a 2016 Kansas Department of Corrections report outlining flaws in training, as well as noting the facility was too often used to house individuals with mental health conditions.

Those issues, the lawsuit says, were never adequately addressed in the intervening five-and-a-half years.

"KDOC noted systemic deficiencies at JIAC, including its inability to handle children with mental health issues, its need for training on de-escalation techniques and management of risk, and its need for assistance in dealing with a Wichita Police Department who too often dropped juveniles at JIAC’s door as a form of punishment while refusing any obligation to transport such juveniles for mental health treatment," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit requests damages as determined by a jury, as well as attorneys' fees and "such other relief that the Court deems just and equitable."

Lofton had run away from his foster home on Sept. 21 before returning three days later. His foster father, on instructions from a private foster care contractor, called Wichita police to transport him to a mental health treatment facility.

The lawsuit alleges officers "unnecessarily escalated a benign scenario, arrested him, and entombed him in a WRAP restraint system — effectively a full-body straitjacket" before transporting him to the intake center.

It also claims officers falsified their report when asked at the intake center if Lofton required medical treatment.

While Lofton was removed from the restraint, he began moving around the facility and became agitated. He was grabbed by two officers and a struggle broke out after he punched one of them.

Shackled and restrained on the floor, the lawsuit alleged Lofton was held in a prone position and pinned on his stomach for 39 minutes, when it was discovered he was no longer breathing and was transported to a hospital where he died two days later.

"These JIAC officers perpetrated a prolonged and abhorrent case of excessive force on a 135-pound, shoeless, shackled, and unarmed juvenile in the obvious throes of a mental health crisis," the lawsuit said.

A spokesperson for Sedgwick County said they were aware of the lawsuit, but could not discuss pending litigation.

Andrew Bahl is a senior statehouse reporter for the Topeka Capital-Journal. He can be reached at abahl@gannett.com or by phone at 443-979-6100.

