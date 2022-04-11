Family checking on grandma looks through window to find she was killed, Texas cops say

Family members checking on their 80-year-old grandma peeked through a window and saw her on the living room floor, Texas authorities say.

Juduth Maydwell was dead with what appeared to be “numerous blunt force injuries,” according to a news release from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home in northwest Houston on April 9 and found a sliding glass door had been shattered, according to the news release.

While investigating the homicide, authorities learned Chad Maydwell — the woman’s 30-year-old grandson — was wanted by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the aggravated assault of his father on March 7.

Neighbors told investigators that Chad Maydwell’s vehicle was “at or near” his grandmother’s home on April 8.

He was found April 10, when he tried running from authorities into a wooded area, according to the news release. He was “eventually captured” by the department’s K9 Unit with assistance from the Air Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety.

As Chad Maydwell was being arrested, authorities say he admitted to assaulting his dad and killing his grandma.

Records show Chad Maydwell was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with capital murder. Authorities say he is also being held on the aggravated assault warrant.

