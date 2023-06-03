Family of child killed while playing outside KCK home urge community to ‘speak up’

Kindergartner Sir’Antonio Brown was playing in his front yard with his sister and little cousins the day he was fatally shot during a drive-by shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

Nearly a month later, his cousins played near a colorful memorial spanning the area where he was killed. Their parents don’t let them play outside as often now, but it was allowed Friday, following a march in memory of their 6-year-old friend. And because police were watching chaperoning.

“Everyone deserves to live in a safe neighborhood, be able to go out and play without fear of rolling gun battles or a school shooting,” said Damon Daniel, President of the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime, which hosted Friday evening’s march.





Sir’Antonio, a student at West Park Elementary School, was shot in broad daylight, at about 6 p.m. on May 3, while playing in front of his home in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue. Family said the child was playing outside when three masked men exited a car down the street and started shooting.

“When I was coming up, there was a street code, and women and children were off limits,” Daniel said. “There’s no code to the streets these days.”

He said that’s why he believes it’s everyone’s responsibility — not just that of police — to speak up and help solve Sir’Antonio’s killing.

So far, police have arrested two of the three suspects in the shooting. Lakevis Sloan, 20, was booked Wednesday after he was arrested more then 360 miles north of Kansas City.

Sloan and a 17-year-old, both residents of Kansas City, Kansas, were charged last month with second-degree murder, court records show. Sloan is also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated endangerment of a child, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

In May, 18-year-old, Cassandra Sledge was accused of lying to law enforcement about the suspects involved in the homicide. The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged her with obstructing prosecution on May 10.

Police are still looking for the third shooting suspect.

It’s in part why Sir’Antonio’s mother was grateful to see so many people gathered for her son on Friday, including Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Tyrone Garner and Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Karl Oakman. She hoped the community wouldn’t quickly forget her son’s name and face. But she’s also waiting on the third arrest.

“Speak up. Don’t be scared,” Sir’Antonio’s great aunt Shawna Davis-Scott urged those gathered.

Mariah Hall, 26, didn’t know Sir’Antonio, but she marched Friday with her 2-year-old, 9-month-old and partner.

She said when kids walk out their doorstep, the community is supposed to protect them.

“I know when my daughter’s out there, people need to be looking out for her,” Hall said.

After she learned that a child had been shot in her community, Hill started keeping a closer eye on her daughter, who likes to wander off the porch when they’re outside. She fears the worst.

Many of those marching were children, cousins of Sir’Antonio, who wore shirts in his memory. Some held hands, others chanted “Stop the violence, stop the hate.”

Others wore shirts that read: “You OK?”

It was a question Sir’Antonio asked often of those around him. It was endearing and wise for someone so young.

His godmother, Shyneisha Hill, 25, described him as “funny, outgoing, loving, free-spirited” and “definitely a handful.”

Photos of 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown help form a memorial on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. Brown was killed May 3 while playing outside his home.

“Sir’Antonio mattered to us,” she said. “His name meant the world to our ears. His voice brought joy to our hearts and his smile lightened the entire room. In no world should a 6-year-old be shot and murdered while playing outside of their home, yet this is a reality that our family and many other families around the world are facing.”

So far, 17 youths under the age of 20 have been killed this year in the Kansas City metro, according to data tracked by The Star, including three in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information regarding any homicide in the metro is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.