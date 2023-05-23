Family of Christian Glass, who was shot and killed by police after calling 911, receives record $19m settlement

The family of Christian Glass, who called 911 after his car got stuck and was later shot and killed by police, will receive a $19m payout – the largest payout for police misconduct in the history of Colorado.

Mr Glass was shot and killed in Silver Plume, west of Denver in the central parts of the state, in the summer of last year.

Four local governments in the state will each pay parts of the settlement to reach the record amount. In addition to the funds, the family will also receive assurances that the state and its police agencies are enacting measures to ensure a similar incident doesn’t occur again, according to 9News.

Mr Glass called 911 on 10 June last year after his car got stuck on a road in the small town, a former silver mining camp. Seven officers from five agencies responded. Mr Glass was shot and killed an hour and ten minutes after he had called for a mental health check.

More follows...