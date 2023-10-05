Family claims Medical Examiner failed to ID teen's body for 5 months
'Unbearable pain': Family claims Medical Examiner failed to ID teen's body for 5 months; Family filed missing person report, posted flyers amid daily searches
Messi missed four out of Miami's previous five games before Wednesday's matchup with Chicago.
The Seahawks' safety issued an apology an apology to the independent concussion doctor on Wednesday afternoon.
"This is SO SMART and SO CUTE." The post Woman shares adorable way to display purse collection: ‘Thank you for this u beautiful soul’ appeared first on In The Know.
"Social media continues to impact the way celebrities and the public connect with one another," explains one PR expert.
ElectraMeccanica, former maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, said on Wednesday that it has "terminated" its plan to merge with Tevva, which makes hydrogen-electric trucks (not sandals). A spokesperson for ElectraMeccanica declined to elaborate in an email to TechCrunch. Tevva's spokesperson told TechCrunch that it's "deeply disappointed by ElectraMeccanica's abrupt decision."
If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
Bird, the shared micromobility company that was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last week, is issuing another round of layoffs, according to an email interim CEO Michael Washinushi sent to the company. Bird has yet to respond to our questions for clarification, but we will update this story once they do. The reduction in headcount comes two weeks after Bird acquired Spin, another shared e-scooter operator based in the U.S. At the time, Bird said the geographic overlap between the two companies was "minimal."
Some fans are upset about Jack Harlow's use of the 'ABG' term.
After launching a generative AI tool for corporate employees in August, Walmart is bringing the technology to its customers. During a demo with TechCrunch, a company spokesperson outlined how the retail giant is experimenting with generative AI to help shoppers in all stages of the shopping experience, from the search and discovery phase to making a purchase. Walmart declined to share which AI models it’s using to develop these features, but says it’s using a variety of different external models and they may change over time.
Last month, Brooks underwent emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor.
Team USA has won an unprecedented seven straight world team titles.
Amazon is shutting down its short-lived audio app known as Amp. The tool was designed to allow creators to make custom content as modern DJ hosts.
Weight is a factor in the length of the needle your injector uses, but you may have to advocate for it yourself.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
Patreon is launching new features, a redesigned app and a new brand identity, the company announced on Wednesday. In a blog post, the company explained that the changes are about "giving creators even more," noting that Patreon is "no longer just a paid membership company." One of the most notable features updates is the full rollout of its Discord-like chat feature that connects creators with their fans in a group message.
