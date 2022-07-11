Family of Clayton County man who was killed want justice

The family of a Clayton County man who was shot and killed in his vehicle earlier this week are heartbroken, they told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We brought you this scene last week after police said a man was shot and killed in his vehicle at a South Dekalb apartment complex.

Tonight, they’re asking the public to bring tips to Dekalb police with the hopes of solving this case.

“It’s too painful because my brother was so young,” Chelsea, the victim’s sister said.

The family and loved ones of 21-year-old Keith say they’re seeking justice for him, even through their tears.

“It’s hard at the time to speak about it,” his family said.

His sister asked that his last name not be published for his family’s safety, as his killer hasn’t been arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That’s very frustrating,” she said. “I’m like more than angry.”

They say the 21-year-old was shot and killed during an intentional robbery attempt in Dekalb County last week.

“It really hurts, that somebody would choose to take somebody’s life over something so petty,” she said.

Dekalb police say Keith was shot while in his car at the Swift Creek Apartments on Whites Mill Road in Dekalb County. To get away, police say Keith’s vehicle went over a retaining wall going through the woods, before eventually stopping in this neighboring subdivision on Brandenberry Court.

In this exclusive video, Dekalb police are seen processing the scene and towing away a white pickup truck Keith’s family says wasn’t his.

“It was sad how everything happened, but, there’s evil people out in the world, and we just need to find the best way to put them away,” his girlfriend Hao Thai said.

His family says it’s heartbreaking to know the 21-year-old’s dreams have now been cut short.

Story continues

“His dream was to take care of my mom and my sisters,” she said. “He just wanted to be rich, he would say ‘I’m going to take care of everybody,’” Thai said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to his family, police told them getting witnesses to cooperate has been extremely difficult.

They are placing faith in the public that someone seeing this story will report a tip leading to an arrest.

“You’re not going to get away with this, divine justice and justice in the courthouse will be served,” Chelsea said.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police.

IN OTHER NEWS:



