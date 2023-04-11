Family, clergy want DOJ to investigate Herman Whitfield III's death in police custody

After nearly a year of receiving no answers to their questions about how Indianapolis police responded the morning Herman Whitfield III was killed, his family and activists are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate.

Faith in Indiana, the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis and members of Whitfield's family Tuesday said they’ve asked the Department of Justice to step in and investigate.

Unedited video released: Herman Whitfield III's mother told police she was concerned officers would kill son

Five Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers and a recruit trainee were called to Whitfield III’s parent’s home April 25, 2022. During that interaction, police tased and handcuffed him naked and face down on the ground while he was in the throes of a mental health episode. Whitfield III died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

The coroner determined the 39-year-old's death was a homicide and further ruled he died from heart failure while under law enforcement restraint. Police Chief Randal Taylor, at the completion of the autopsy, asked for the criminal investigation in the fatal encounter between officers and Whitfield to be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, which happened July 22, 2022. A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said the matter remains under investigation, and the office hopes to have an update "in the near future."

Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department declined to comment about the group's demands, saying they do not speak about pending litigation "out of respect for the judicial process."

His death has revived discussion about the city’s response to mental and behavioral health crises.

The group gathered at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday accompanied by Vicki Driver, who said she's also rallying for justice and transparency in the case of her son, who was shot by police while sitting inside a car parked in her driveway.

More: 'Virtuoso' Herman Whitfield III should be 40. The world will never know how far he could've gone

Driver called 911 before dawn Dec. 31 last year, telling police she didn’t recognize a vehicle on her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. Unbeknownst to her, Anthony Maclin, her grandson, was asleep inside. The responding officers asked if she had family in Florida because the car had Florida license plates. She said she didn’t.

More: 'So many gunshots': Vicki Driver describes moment she realized police shot her grandson

A video summary of the shooting compiled by Indianapolis police showed the officers tapped on the car window, identifying themselves as police and ordering Maclin to put his hands up.

Police said Maclin appeared to move, and the three officers began firing, striking Maclin multiple times. Maclin said during a press conference in February that he never held the gun, nor pointed it at officers. Attorneys representing Maclin, who lives in Ohio, said he rented a car because his vehicle was in the shop.

This article will update.

