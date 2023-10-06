Family, community take action to close Milwaukee gas station after fatal shooting

For Natalie Easter Allen, problems with the gas station at the corner of North Teutonia and West Roosevelt streets began decades ago, when ownership changed hands to someone outside the community.

It was sometime after that when the staff gradually became rude to customers, she and other residents have said. Panhandlers and drug dealers were allowed to loiter outside the doors. Inside, shelves were stocked with expensive options, few of them healthy. In recent years, according to police, it became the scene of shootings, robberies and batteries.

Easter Allen has lived in the same home, visible from the gas station, for about 50 years. The morning of Aug. 16, she heard a gunshot while walking her dog. She thought nothing of it.

It was sometime later she learned that gunshot killed her son, Isaiah Allen, a 29-year-old father of two. Law enforcement said the trigger was pulled by a worker at the station.

In the month and a half since, the incident has stirred up Milwaukee’s Garden Homes neighborhood and the gas station has not reopened.

More than 20 members of the public spoke at a September hearing urging officials to pull the business’ license. Every day since the shooting, Easter Allen and her family have camped outside the gas station, collecting more than 4,000 signatures to shutter the business. The full Common Council is expected to revoke the license at its Tuesday meeting.

The incident has exposed a dynamic common in urban America and Milwaukee specifically, a product of racial segregation and the neglect of communities of color, according to Arijit Sen, a professor of history and urban studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

In the fight to close Teutonia Gas and Food, residents have vented frustrations over convenience stores in their neighborhoods who they say are only there to make money, without thinking about the communities they serve.

“Our lives are not valued at all in the community that we spend our money (in),” Easter Allen said at the September meeting. “We basically pay their salaries. We make it able for them to have a living off of us. We’re not even valued as human beings.”

Warnings about guns and safety at Teutonia Gas and Food go unheeded

It was just this past April when owner Gurinder Nagra needed to renew his licenses for Teutonia Gas and Food, at 4295 N. Teutonia Ave.

Even then, safety was the main concern for Common Council members on the Licenses Committee who were evaluating his application.

The property had been designated by the Milwaukee Police Department as a nuisance after a shooting and an armed robbery there the previous February and November. The shooting, which didn't involve any injuries, wasn't reported to police by the staff, according to police records.

It was the latest in a string of incidents since 2021: another shooting, two reports of armed robbery and three reports of battery, one of which involved store employees assaulting a coworker accused of stealing, police records show.

The nuisance designation only required the business to draft a plan that would prevent problems from recurring during a 45-day monitoring period. If problems continued, the business would have to pay for any police responses to the property, followed by larger fines.

The plan Nagra drafted didn't include having a security guard, police said in September.

But during the April hearing, Nagra said the gas station would be staffed with a uniformed security guard stationed in a vehicle, even though that wasn't reflected in the written plan of operations he submitted for his license renewal.

The license was approved by a vote of 4-1, with council members making it clear they expected security to be present during all hours of operation. Ald. Mark Borkowski, the lone vote in opposition, emphasized that Nagra needed to avoid incidents involving guns.

“We have got to be better as a community,” he said. “What’s going on in our community with firearms is outrageous. It’s imperative that all of us do our parts.”

The day Allen died, there was no security guard fitting the description Nagra provided. He would say later he wasn’t even sure if there was signage that prohibited guns on the property.

'Whenever I needed him, he was there,' Isaiah Allen's sister says

Allen, like the rest of his family, had been going to the gas station for years, since he was a boy. A clerk there used to call him “Buddy,” according to Allen’s uncle, Shawn Moore.

“Everybody in the neighborhood was cool with Isaiah,” he said.

Family described him as a jokester and a considerate person.

His older sister, Paris Allen, said she had her first set of twins when she was 16 and one of them came home on a breathing monitor. She still had to go to school but couldn’t sleep out of fear her son would stop breathing in the night.

Even though Isaiah Allen had school himself, he would stay up late, tending to his nephew.

“Whenever I needed him, he was there,” Paris Allen said.

At the time of the shooting, family said, Isaiah Allen was preparing to leave Milwaukee for Kentucky to receive help for mental health issues. His sister said he made the decision to better provide for his own children, ages 3 and 9.

The morning of the shooting, police said, Isaiah Allen walked into the store, grabbed a box of snack cakes and left with it. Paris Allen said everyone who worked there knew her brother and knew his mother had a tab open at the store. The business could have added the expense to that account, she said.

Instead, 56-year-old William Pinkin, who appeared to be acting as security, rose from a chair, followed Allen from behind and shot him in the head, according to the criminal complaint.

About a month later, at another meeting with the city’s Licenses Committee about revoking the gas station’s permits, Nagra admitted he never performed a background check before hiring Pinkin.

If he had, he would have known Pinkin was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in 1989, after he shot a store clerk in the head during a robbery, according to court records.

Nagra said he hired Pinkin as an independent contractor in the summer. His attorney, Emil Ovbiagele, denied Pinkin was to act as armed security. He said Pinkin’s duties were to clean and “monitor outside.”

That wasn’t clear to residents, who said they understood him to be security.

“He was very erratic,” said Monashay Howard, who ran a food stand outside the gas station and said she once had a physical altercation with Pinkin.

Choose people over business, Garden Homes residents say

Nagra, who declined an interview request through his attorney for this story, lives in Franklin and owns five gas stations in Milwaukee.

At the September revocation meeting, residents spoke in support of removing the business’ license, arguing Nagra’s negligence and lack of consideration for residents made him “the poster child for people outside of our community who do business with people in our community.”

Several said they were tired of convenience stores operating that way.

“These stores are a detriment to our community,” resident Vincent Toney said. “We need to consider the people in the community first and not the businesses.”

Sen, the professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, said that kind of tension is a product of racial segregation and neglected, low-income communities.

He explained residents of such neighborhoods often lack the capital to establish businesses themselves. Big chain grocery stores don’t want to move in, so entrepreneurs who are frequently immigrants lacking a financial cushion start a business “just to survive.”

Conflict develops over time because the business owners don’t know the history of America’s racial politics, Sen said, and community members know nothing about the owners. The stores charge high prices for unhealthy products because fresh foods have a shorter shelf life.

“(They) are coming in as a buffer between the state or the city, who have pretty much given up on these neighborhoods,” Sen said. “The neighborhoods themselves are trying but there are a lot of problems they have to deal with.”

At the revocation hearing, Nagra’s attorney defended his client by touching on segregation and “socioeconomic factors” that impact his business. But in this case, it convinced nobody. The committee voted unanimously to recommend the Common Council revoke the license.

Borkowski, who in April warned Nagra about guns at the business, said he preferred to “bulldoze” the property. It matched the sentiments of Allen’s family, who have said they don’t want anyone making money there again.

The revocation hearing lasted more than three hours and at no point did Nagra or his attorney lay out a plan to improve the business’ operations. Ald. Milele Coggs, who has been on the Licenses Committee since 2008, said she had never seen anything like it.

There are obviously businesses in Milwaukee "who get it right" and serve their community well, she said. And there are others, when their license is in jeopardy, who come prepared with proposed changes to prevent future problems.

“I heard none of that today. None," she said. “I think all business owners should know that, when you do business in our community, it is not just about the money. It is about the lives of the people you serve.”

