Family, community mourns for El Paso Uber driver fatally shot while driving Kentucky woman
Family and friends held a vigil for Daniel Piedra Garcia, who died after being shot while working as a driver for Uber in El Paso.
Phoebe Copas', 48, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, bond hearing was postponed Friday. She is currently in the El Paso County Jail on a $1.5 million bond on a murder charge. A new bond hearing date has not been set.
The shooting occurred about 2:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. 54 southbound in South-Central El Paso near the Bridge of the Americas international crossing.
The suspect claimed fear of kidnapping was the reason for the shooting.
