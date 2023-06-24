Family, community mourns for El Paso Uber driver fatally shot while driving Kentucky woman

Family and friends held a vigil for Daniel Piedra Garcia, who died after being shot while working as a driver for Uber in El Paso.

Phoebe Copas', 48, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, bond hearing was postponed Friday. She is currently in the El Paso County Jail on a $1.5 million bond on a murder charge. A new bond hearing date has not been set.

The shooting occurred about 2:20 p.m. Friday on U.S. 54 southbound in South-Central El Paso near the Bridge of the Americas international crossing.

The suspect claimed fear of kidnapping was the reason for the shooting.

Read the latest here.

Dig Deeper: Uber driver dies after being shot on US 54; woman now charged with murder

At center, Ana Piedra, the wife of Daniel Piedra Garcia, is comforted by family and friends during a vigil for her husband who was fatally shot on US 54 while driving for Uber on June 16, 2023. The vigil was held at Memorial Park.

Family members and Friends gather at Memorial park on June 23, 203 to remeber Daniel Piedras Garcia who was fatally shot on US 54 while driving for Uber on June 16, 2023

Family members and Friends gather at Memorial Park on June 23, 203 to remember Daniel Piedras Garcia who was fatally shot on US 54 while driving for Uber on June 16, 2023

Ana Piedra cries during the vigil for her husband Daniel Piedras Garcias who was fatally shot on US 54 while driving for Uber on June 16, 2023

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Community mourns death of El Paso Uber driver shot while driving