Family, community wait for answers about missing 19-year-old Miya Marcano: ‘Don’t give up’

Loved ones of 19-year-old Miya Marcano continue to wait for answers about the missing young woman, after officials abruptly canceled a press conference about the case Monday afternoon, without explanation.

“We’re not leaving here without answers,” said Semone Westmaas, Marcano’s aunt. “… We are not leaving Orlando until we bring Miya home.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office postponed a scheduled press conference just minutes before its set start time, without giving members of Marcano’s family or the public an explanation. Outside OCSO’s headquarters Monday, Marcano’s relatives said they were frustrated and angry with how the case is being handled.

Marcano’s parents were speaking with investigators, they said.

“Keep Miya in your prayers,” Westmaas said. “Don’t give up on Miya. I believe Miya is alive.”

Marcano was last seen Friday about 5 p.m. at the Arden Villas apartments, just off University Boulevard and about a mile from UCF’s campus, according to OCSO officials. She was entered into state and federal databases as missing. The case gained interest and concern over the weekend, with hundreds sharing bulletins with her face and limited descriptions.

Westmaas said Marcano’s family, friends and even strangers have volunteered to search for her.

Norman Thompson, Marcano’s grandfather, said through tears Monday that he believed his granddaughter was suffering and wanted her back home. He and other family members demanded urgency from OCSO.

“I want cooperation,” he said. “I want to know what is going on. … They’re not saying anything.”

The apartment complex’s Facebook page said Monday morning that Marcano was a current resident and office staff employee. The page also said Marcano was last seen wearing a red shirt with a logo for Preiss Co., which is a student housing company, as well as jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.

UCF spokesperson Courtney Gilmartin said Marcano has never been enrolled as a student at the university. According to Marcano’s Facebook page, she graduated from Flanagan High School in Broward County in 2020.

Story continues

Her father, a D.J. in south Florida, has been posting photos of Marcano on his Instagram page since Friday, asking for help to find her. In his latest post, he called Marcano by the nickname “Mimi,” saying his heart was aching.

“I haven’t slept or eaten in days,” Marlon Marcano wrote in the Instagram post. “Your whole family is here looking for you. We will not stop until you’re back home.”

A South Florida-based nonprofit focused on protecting women and children, Kingsman, recently joined the effort to find Marcano, releasing a flyer with a $5,000 reward for a tip that leads to her safe return.

Michael Evans, the executive director of the organization, said he’s hoping to work with OCSO detectives on the case, but is waiting to hear back. He said his organization, which often works with law enforcement, will review and vet any tips about the case they may get. He said his organization had been in touch with Marcano’s father, but he was very distraught.

OCSO said the case remains under investigation and asked anyone with any information to call the OCSO non-emergency line at 407-836-4357 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477. If anyone spots Miya, officials said they should call 911.

gtoohey@orlandosentinel.com; mcordeiro@orlandosentinel.com