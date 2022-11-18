Family, community want to know why deputy shot local man during Alexandria traffic stop

Derrick Kittling will be laid to rest Saturday. And yet his family says they still don't have answers as to why the 45-year-old was shot by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop Nov. 6.

A Call for Justice March for Kittling was held Thursday from Alexandria City Hall to the Rapides Parish Courthouse to call on law enforcement to immediately release of the deputy’s body- and dash-cam footage of the traffic stop that resulted in Kittling's death.

“You took an innocent Black man away from his three children. He has three daughters. Three daughters and you took him for no reason,” said LaNeesha Alexander, the oldest of Kittling’s three daughters, at a news conference held on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

Ronald Haley (second from left), co-counsel with Ben Crump, personal injury and civil rights attorney retained by Derrick Kittling's family, and and LaNeesha Alexander (third from left), one of Kittling's three daughters, and the rest of his family lead the Call for Justice March for Kittling from Alexandria City Hall to the Rapides Parish Courthouse Thursday.

“And won’t even give us no reason, an explanation, no video, no nothing,” she said, her voice breaking as she spoke. “We all need answers. We deserve answers.”

More than 100 people marched with Kittling’s family from City Hall down Murray Street to the Courthouse, chanting "No justice. No peace. No racist police." They also chanted, "Say his name" and responded with"Derrick Kittling."

“We aren’t asking for the right answer or the wrong answer. We’re asking for the truth. And silence can no longer be an option,” said Ronald Haley, co-counsel of civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump, whom Kittling’s family has retained.

Haley believes the body-cam footage will tell the complete story. He said they want the complete video — not a “chopped” version — from the moment the deputy’s body cam was turned on to the moment it was turned off, released to the public.

“They don’t want to show you the whole video. They want to show you pieces of it,” the Rev. Randy Harris told the crowd. “We will not accept you piecemealing us a video that fits your conclusion.”

Haley added that what’s been shown on social media only shows what’s taken place after the conflict but it is important to know what actions led up to the moment Kittling was shot.

“You are a liar,” said Harris referring to RPSO Sheriff Mark Wood. “And the video is the best teller of the truth. And we want the video in its totality released.”

Alexander said the family wants to see everything.

“I’m hurt. I’m mad. I’m pissed,” she said. “Angry. All my family is here behind me and we’re angry. We need answers and they’re not giving us nothing. I’m shaking I’m so mad.”

“If the officer did wrong, he needs to be held accountable,” said Haley. “Then we are going to have a different conversation. But first we need transparency. We get transparency then comes the accountability.”

Haley said he spoke with a Louisiana State Police representative who assured him that the findings and footage that was collected from the body cam will be released within a couple of days.

“We look forward to that day. We look forward to that truth but it still does not take away what happened. It still does not answer all the questions we legitimately have,” said Haley, such as how routine traffic stop ends in the death of an unarmed citizen.

“I don’t know about you all but I’ve never been stopped in the city of Alexandria by a Rapides Parish deputy. And I’ve been here 35 years,” said Tony Brown, chief executive officer at Eyes Open With Tony Brown and civil rights activist. “So my question is, why do you have a Rapides Parish deputy, who according to their roster, should have been in a ward in Deville, La., patrolling when he was in the Alexandria city limits patrolling. That’s my question for Mark Wood.”

Harris told the crowd that he was told the the deputy who shot Kittling was supposed to be in Deville but instead was on Lower Third.

“What probable cause if any, did he (deputy) have for pulling him (Kittling) over in the first place?” asked Harris.

Louisiana State Police issued a statement Nov. 7 about its ongoing investigation of the shooting. It stated that during a traffic stop at Seventh and Broadway, "a physical confrontation occurred between the deputy and Kittling during which Kittling gained control of the deputy's Taser."

The deputy then discharged their weapon, striking Kittling, 45, who was transported to a hospital and later died.

“You all took our father. You all took everything from us,” said Alexander. Memories and relationships that they were building have all been taken away.

“You took that from me and my sisters,” she sobbed. “He got three children. Three daughters. Three daughters. And now, we don’t got a father. And no, we don’t got a father because that man took our father for no reason. No reason at all.”

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Family still wants answers about traffic stop that left local man dead