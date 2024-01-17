Family ‘concerned’ after 71-year-old seen sailing near CA island goes missing, cops say

A 71-year-old man last seen on a sailboat near Santa Catalina Island has been missing for days, according to a California sheriff’s office.

Before his disappearance, Patrick Joseph Hall was seen near Avalon “on a sailboat W43 (gray dingy boat)” on Jan. 6, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a Jan. 16 Facebook post.

Deputies said his family is “concerned for his well-being,” given a recent storm in the area.

Hall stands 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes, deputies said.

Deputies ask for anyone with information to contact them at 323-890-5500.

Santa Catalina Island is about 50 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

