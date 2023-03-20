85-year-old south Charlotte woman found, reuniting with family, CMPD says

An 85-year-old woman reported missing from south Charlotte has been found and is being reunited with her family.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Rita Bauer Alejandro was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday. She was driving her gold 2010 Cadillac SRX with North Carolina license plate 7143BP on Rea Road between Tom Short and Ardrey Kell roads.

Alejandro’s family was concerned for her safety due to her cognitive issues, police said.

A Silver Alert was also issued on her behalf.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said Alejandro was found in Waxhaw and was being reunited with her family.

