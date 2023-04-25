Family concerned for missing Columbia woman who hasn’t been seen in days, police say

A search is underway for a missing Columbia woman.

Tamara Wilson was publicly reported missing by the Columbia Police Department Monday. The 41-year-old has not been seen for days, according to police.

Tamara Wilson was reported missing by the Columbia Police Department.

Wilson was last seen by family at about 2 a.m. on April 21, police said. Information about where Wilson was last seen was not available.

“Wilson’s family is concerned about her well-being,” police said.

There was no word if it’s believed that Wilson left on her own, or if she was alone when she was last seen. Police did not say if foul play was suspected in Wilson’s disappearance.

No description of Wilson was provided by police.

Anyone who has seen Wilson, or has information about her, is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.