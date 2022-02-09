Family considering lawsuit after police encounter

Feb. 9—The father of a western New York family that recently posted a YouTube video of their May 18 encounter with police during a harrowing drug task force raid in Española called the ordeal "the single worst day in our lives," other than losing loved ones.

They are considering a lawsuit over the incident, Angelo Giuffre said.

"At first we couldn't get any attorneys to return our calls but now that we are getting some publicity things have changed," Giuffre, of Jamestown, N.Y., wrote in an email Tuesday in response to a series of questions from The New Mexican.

Now, he wrote, "We are in talks with Lawyers and pursuing all options."

A Feb. 2 episode of the family's InSpire Engine YouTube series, named for the bus in which the family traveled during a monthslong tour of the U.S., includes clips of the early morning raid. The video, which has been viewed more than 32,000 times, shows law enforcement officers from various agencies storming the family's broken-down shuttle and waking Giuffre, his wife, Ylsa, and their four children.

The bus was parked outside H & A Automotive — the target of a search warrant the multi-agency drug task force had been executing, according to New Mexico State Police.

Giuffre said one of the officers who entered the family's bus punched him in the face when he asked for time to put on pants before leaving the vehicle; that isn't shown in the video, which combines footage shot by the Giuffres with footage from an officer's body camera.

However, Taos police Chief John Wentz has acknowledged one of his officers was on the task force and was involved in a "use of force incident." Wentz said an investigation into the officer's actions revealed no wrongdoing, and he declined to identify the officer.

He also said the Giuffres' video "does not accurately depict what occurred and attempts to create an impression that does not reflect the full facts surrounding this incident."

The Giuffres were nearing the end of their cross-country journey when a bus breakdown forced a multiday stay in Northern New Mexico, they said.

After the encounter, "The cops just left and we went on our way," Giuffre wrote in the email. "We drove to [Albuquerque] to drop one of our kids off at the airport, were too afraid to sleep in the bus that night so we stayed in a hotel and then we got out of New Mexico as quickly as we could."

Giuffre said there's a reason the family waited nearly nine months to post the video, despite updating their YouTube page every Sunday and Wednesday.

"We were just too traumatized to even look at the footage any earlier than we did," he wrote. "Ylsa still hasn't looked at any of it."

For van travelers, unexpected intrusions often begin with a sound they quickly learn to fear.

"We have gotten 'the knock' before because the engine had overheated late at night in Death Valley and we had no choice but to pull over and stop in a parking lot that wasn't designated for camping," Giuffre wrote. In that case, he added, the officer was pleasant and issued a verbal warning.

"This encounter has affected all of us dramatically," he continued. "Our kids and we always had the utmost respect [for] police we interacted with. And a thirst for exploring our country. That has all changed now. The [sight] of officers in black instills a visceral experience and a surge of adrenaline, sometimes even panic attacks. We haven't been able to travel as far from home since."

Asked if the family has had any contact since then with the officers or departments involved, Giuffre was unequivocal: "No. They scare the daylights out of us."

Giuffre said when the family visited New Mexico just a couple of months earlier, they called it one of their favorite states.

"Most of the citizens we met in the state were salt of the earth people and we still believe that, but we don't know if we will ever have the courage to return," he wrote.

State police said in its news release Saturday the Region 3 Drug Task Force had been assisting the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in serving a search warrant at H & A that morning "in an effort to disrupt a drug trafficking organization."

Officers "observed movement inside a small white bus," the release said. "An officer with the Taos Police Department and deputy with the Taos County Sheriff's Office made entry into the bus in an attempt to secure the vehicle and determine if any suspects of the investigation were inside."

The Giuffres' YouTube episode, titled "The knock at the door that no nomad should ever get," shows an officer issuing orders: "You. Start walking out. Keep your hands up," he says.

When Angelo Giuffre protests that he isn't wearing pants or underwear and needs to cover up, the officer responds, "I don't give a [expletive]."

Giuffre then says, "I've got rights; what do you think I did?"

The officer replies, "I don't care what you think," and threatens to drag him out.

The video goes black, then resumes with an agitated Giuffre yelling, "This man punched me!"

After initial shock, Angelo and Ylsa Giuffre begin demanding answers from the officers about what agency they were with and what they were doing. The couple learns the task force had a search warrant for the auto shop, which required officers to identify everyone there.

Angelo Giuffre tells the officers he's a minister and former theater owner.

At the opening of the episode, a short introduction says the couple's theater in western New York was shut down, with no certainty of when it could reopen. As a result, they decided to pile their children into the converted 10-passenger van and tour the nation.

The YouTube post states the family's bus is still not fully repaired. It links to a GoFundMe account that had raised more than $13,000 out of a $30,000 goal by Tuesday evening.