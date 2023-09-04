Family courts allowed convicted paedophiles to have contact with their children

A new study found 75 children of 45 mothers were forced into contact with allegedly abusive fathers - Ana Paula Avila / 500px

Convicted paedophiles have been granted contact with their children by family courts, an investigation has found.

The study by the University of Manchester found 75 children of 45 mothers had been forced into contact with their fathers despite their being previously reported for - or convicted of - child abuse.

All the fathers in the study had responded in court to allegations of abuse with a disputed concept known as “parental alienation”, in which they claimed the mothers had turned the child against them without good reason.

Dr Elizabeth Dalgarno, who led the research, said the concept was a “handy tool for abusers” and its acceptance by courts was a “national scandal”.

She said credible evidence of abuse had been “diminished or ignored completely” after the fathers had claimed to be victims of “parental alienation”.

The term “parental alienation” was first coined by a controversial US psychiatrist, Richard Gardner, who claimed mothers in acrimonious divorces brainwashed their children to believe they have been abused by their fathers and recommended completely severing contact to “reprogramme” them.

‘Parental alienation’ often used by family courts

The concept has been criticised for a lack of evidence but is still supported by some psychologists and often used by family courts. New guidance has been drafted by judges to ensure evidence and facts are prioritised before judgements are made.

However, the Manchester University research, to be published in the Journal of Family Trauma, Child Custody and Child Development, suggested the concept was being used more frequently by the family courts.

The 45 mothers of the children in the research all reported serious health problems which they believed were linked to the stress of family court proceedings – including miscarriages, heart attacks and suicidal thoughts.

Separate research by the BBC found evidence of five mothers who died after family courts allowed fathers accused of abuse to apply for contact with their children. Some took their own lives, while one had a heart attack outside court.

Mother ‘gave up living’

One mother, whose child was ordered to live with a convicted child rapist, would no longer eat and drink and “gave up living”, friends told the BBC.

Dr Dalgarno, the lead researcher in the Manchester study, said that based on self-reported surveys, it was estimated about 70 per cent of the 55,000 private law family court cases each year involve allegations of abuse.

But she added that there was a shortage of reliable data on the overall prevalence of cases where parental alienation has been claimed.

There should be “emergency measures” to tackle the use of parental alienation claims in court, she said. “There are catastrophic health impacts with children and adult victims of abuse considering or attempting suicide,” she added.

She said the mothers in these private law cases were not supported in the court. “Credible evidence of abuse was diminished or ignored completely – and when I say credible evidence, I’m talking about criminal convictions,” she said.

Family courts need ‘urgent reform’

The Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales, Nicole Jacobs, said the “harrowing” cases showed there was a need for “urgent and wide-reaching reform” of family courts. Abusers aided by unregulated experts were using “so-called parental alienation” to “deflect from their own abusive behaviour”, she said.

Lucy Reed KC, who promotes transparency about the workings of family courts, said processes should not be diverted by “complicated psychological jargon” – including the term parental alienation.

She said there needs to be better oversight of how courts are handling such allegations. “If there is domestic abuse, that could explain why the child rejects contact,” she said.

The president of the Family Division in England and Wales, Sir Andrew McFarlane, has warned the parental alienation label is “unhelpful” – and the Family Justice Council has recently issued new draft guidance for consultation on how to deal with “allegations of alienating behaviour.”

It provides a step-by-step guide for family courts hearing parental alienation claims, especially in cases of domestic abuse. It focuses on dealing with evidence and finding facts first before judgements are made.

But some believe more needs to be done. Earlier this year, the United Nations special rapporteur on violence against women and girls called for the use of parental alienation to be prohibited globally.

Ms Jacobs said too often courts consider claims of domestic violence and parental alienation simultaneously, which, she believes, is an “unsafe approach” and can put women and children at risk.

