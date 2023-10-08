Family crashes into ditch after dad shot by unknown suspect, HPD says
Police say the shooting victim's wife and sons, who are 4 and 9 years old, were unharmed after a driver suddenly fired several rounds at their vehicle.
Police say the shooting victim's wife and sons, who are 4 and 9 years old, were unharmed after a driver suddenly fired several rounds at their vehicle.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri drops his Week 5 tips to triumph in your league.
Which games have the most fantasy juice? Which will be a slog? Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks it all down for Week 5.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens at Steelers game.
With a litany of sales already live, we cherry-picked our favorites — snap 'em up before they're gone.
The Jaguars are looking for their second straight win in London.
Also for the taking: Vizio, Beats, Serta, Crocs and more and more — starting at a fall-tastic $11.
This New York Times piece examines the lengths to which China will go to capture electric vehicle market share.
The 21-year-old phenom was virtually unknown when the Rangers took him in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft.
Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies, and Clayton Kershaw did the opposite for the Dodgers in Saturday's NLDS Game 1s.
On Saturday, the Twins joined the list of teams that have fallen victim to the mighty Alvarez in the postseason.
The Yellow Jackets scored a 44-yard TD with one second left.
No. 10 Notre Dame’s dreams of a College Football Playoff berth were almost certainly put to rest with a 33-20 loss at No. 25 Louisville.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter in an easy win.
Double. Single. Single. Double. Home run. 96.7 mph groundout. Walk. Double.
The Buffs are now 4-2.
Messi returned to the field for 35 minutes off the bench, but couldn't find a goal, and Inter Miami's long-shot playoff hopes officially disappeared.
Gunnar Henderson was caught stealing in the bottom of the ninth after a leadoff single.
The Bruins stopped Washington State on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.
Biles would have won gold if she wasn't deducted for taking a safety measure on the Yurchenko double pike.