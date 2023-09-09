Family of Daniel Khalife tell terror suspect to turn himself in

Daniel Khalife

A close family member of the suspected terrorist Daniel Khalife has urged him to hand himself in as the search for the escaped fugitive entered its fourth day.

Khalife, a 21-year-old former soldier, broke out of HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday and has been spotted walking away from a food delivery lorry less than a mile from the prison gates.

Detectives are offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to his capture.

On Friday evening, a family relative called for Khalife to give himself up and blamed the British Army for the turn of events.

“If I could talk to him, I would tell him to end this and give himself up, even though I understand he is afraid, the relative told the Times newspaper adding that the 21-year-old is a “very, very intelligent, easy going and kind boy”.

The chef outfit Daniel Khalife was wearing when he escaped - Metropolitan Police

It is believed Khalife is of Iranian descent and had visited Iran twice as a child, the newspaper reported.

Once as a baby, when he was taken by his mother to see his family, and again when he was aged six or seven.

Khalife’s family reportedly believes the Army had failed to give him proper guidance and “has to answer for what happened”.

It came as the Metropolitan Police offered a £20,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of Khalife.

More than 48 hours after he escaped from the category B jail in south London on Wednesday morning clinging to the underside of a food delivery truck, a member of the public came forward to report a sighting.

The former soldier who was wearing a distinctive chef’s uniform including red and white gingham trousers, was seen by a member of the public walking away from the Bidfoods lorry and heading to Wandsworth town centre, only minutes after he had successfully escaped.

Police released CCTV of the lorry - Metropolitan Police

It is the first confirmed sighting of Khalife, who was awaiting trial on charges he tried to pass military secrets to Iran, and police said it could be “very significant”.

Commander Dominic Murphy of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, said: “This remains a fast-paced and dynamic investigation, but I want the public to know that a large number of officers are working extremely hard to locate Khalife.

“We have now received more than 100 calls from the public, and we thank everyone who has contacted us with information.

“The sighting near Wandsworth Roundabout could be very significant, and this is one of many useful lines of inquiry that officers are pursuing.”

