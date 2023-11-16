Family of Darian Jarrott, slain New Mexico State Police officer, to receive $341,000

Settlement documents obtained by theLas Cruces Sun-News show the family of Darian Jarrott will receive $341,941.13 as part of a settlement agreed to in August.

That amount is part of a payout of more than $500,000 that the state of New Mexico agreed to make following the Feb. 4, 2021, shooting death of Jarrott, a New Mexico State Police officer, during a traffic stop requested by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's investigative branch.

The state of New Mexico agreed to pay $523,520.82 following the shooting death of the New Mexico State Police Officer on Feb. 4, 2021.

Jarrott was shot and killed by Omar Cueva, a suspected drug smuggler, during a stop on Interstate 10. According to information made public during the lawsuit, Homeland Security Investigations planned to arrest Cueva after the federal agency suspected he was smuggling drugs across the borderlands.

New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott is seen in a NMSP photo. Jarrott was killed in the line of duty east of Deming on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

The federal agents called on New Mexico State Police to pull over Cueva as he traveled near Deming. As such, Jarrott's commanding officer, an NMSP sergeant, instructed Jarrott to pull Cueva over.

No one informed Jarrott that Cueva was suspected of smuggling drugs, that he'd made threatening statements about killing police officers, and that the federal tactical units were ready to ambush Cueva nearby, according to court records and public documents.

Shortly after Jarrott stopped Cueva, Cueva shot Jarrott with a semi-automatic rifle on the side of I-10. A Las Cruces Police Department officer later killed Cueva in a frantic shootout just east of Las Cruces.

After his death, Jarrott's first wife sued the state, alleging they'd failed to warn Jarrott of the danger he faced. Jarrott's second wife followed suit in 2023. According to the lawsuits, both women had a total of four children with Jarrott.

Jarrott's four children will receive $45,867.64 each. About $160,000 will go to his widows, while the rest, $181,579.69, will go to the family's lawyers.

The settlement also said that NMSP had reviewed its policies and made changes to prevent similar incidents in the future. The settlement did not mention what those changes were.

A federal judge dismissed a similar lawsuit in federal court in July, claiming the federal government had immunity from such claims.

