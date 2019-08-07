Family of Dayton mass shooter 'shocked and devastated' by Sunday deaths

For the first time, the family of the Dayton mass shooter issued a statement to the public.

On Tuesday evening, Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty read the statement to members of the media.

The gunman in Sunday's mass shooting was a 24-year-old who lived in Bellbrook, Ohio. In less than one minute, he killed nine people and injured 26 outside night clubs in a popular Dayton entertainment hub called the Oregon District.

In the statement, the Betts family thanked law enforcement, those who have provided emotional support and expressed grief for their own loss:

The Betts family is shocked and devastated by the events of Sunday morning in the Oregon District. They offer their most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all the victims, their families and friends. They thank the first responders from the Dayton Police and Fire Department for their quick response to minimize casualties and to all who provided aid and comfort to the victims. They also thank Chief Doherty and the Bellbrook Police Department for providing a peaceful environment surrounding their home. The Betts family is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this tragedy. They respect the investigative process being conducted by the Dayton Police Department and the FBI, and will not comment further on the investigation. The Betts family would like to express their enormous gratitude and love for everyone that has reached out and given their support during this awful time. They ask that everyone respect the family's privacy in order to mourn the loss of their son and daughter and to process the horror of Sunday's events. Thank you.

Doherty has acted as a de facto spokesman for the Betts family.

Dayton mayor: Trump's 'rhetoric has been painful for many in our community'

Dayton shooting: FBI launches investigation into shooter's motive, 'violent ideologies'

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dayton shooting: Connor Betts' family releases statement